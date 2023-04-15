On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Madison, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Madison County community for supporting the organization’s inaugural Dancing for the Stars event on March 24th at Early Mountain Vineyards. Madison’s Dancing for the Stars raises crucial operating funds to support the Club as we prepare for summer programs and helps us to keep low membership fees at $75 to $150 per year, so that the Club is an accessible place for all kids.

The festive evening was a wonderful celebration of all that makes the Boys & Girls Club a special place, and it would not have been possible without overwhelming support from so many generous people. We wish that we could individually recognize everyone in this letter, and we hope that everyone who participated in any capacity knows how grateful we are.

Dancing for the Stars featured three local dancing couples – Matt and Tracey Gardner, Peggy and Peter Rice, and Amanda and Ed Scott – competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy and People’s Choice Award. We’re excited to share that Peggy and Peter were awarded the Mirror Ball Trophy, and Amanda and Ed Scott took home the People’s Choice Award. We’re so proud of all our dancers and would like to thank so many friends and family who cast votes from Madison and across the country!

The magical evening was made even more special thanks to our gracious hosts at Early Mountain. Their breathtaking venue, professional staff, delicious food and wine, and generous hospitality is second to none. We feel so fortunate that Early Mountain is part of the Madison community, and we hope to return many times.

We would like to extend a special thanks to several outstanding individuals, beginning with our Mirror Ball sponsors Meghan Crider and Glenn Rust, Linda and Joe Daniel, Geri and Tony Ficarra, and Pat and Bill Price. We would also like to specially thank event supporters Bill Price, John Berry Photography, Adam Mehring and Smooth Sailing Ballroom, Geri Carlson Sauls, Southern Blooms, The Lafayette Inn & Restaurant, the planning committee, and the Boys & Girls Club of Madison board, for going above and beyond to make the evening possible.

Finally, we would like to thank and recognize our stars – Club members – along with families and staff at Boys & Girls Club of Madison. You all bring such value to our community. From all of us, thank you.

Madison’s Dancing for the Stars Event Committee