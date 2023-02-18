An age-old tactic used by people with political ambitions is to "discover" a problem, incite public hysteria over the problem, then come to the rescue by "solving" the so-called problem.

The recent decision by the school board to ban a select list of high school library books raises some interesting questions. Did an actual problem really exist? How does the "savior" stand to benefit from solving the "problem?" Consider this quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons." Madison County, count your spoons.