A couple of months ago, November 15, 2022, ex-White House resident Donald Trump said on national TV that climate change consists of oceans rising one-eighth of an inch in 300 years. If that’s true, then climate change is a hoax. If it’s not, then Trump is the hoax.

From what I have read I believe that climate change is real. If the information is correct, estimates of property damage alone run into the trillions. The effect on the people’s joy-level, while difficult to express monetarily, will be extreme, with millions of people driven from their homes and scattered across the globe as immigrants.