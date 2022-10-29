 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Citizens oppose book restrictions

Despite all the rhetoric about parental rights, the Madison County School Board has repeatedly taken steps to restrict the choices of parents and students. Earlier this year, the board eliminated 13 readings from the high school literature curriculum, because the content conflicted with their personal opinions. In September, several books were deemed inappropriate by board members and removed from shelves in the high school library. Board members have openly admitted to not having read the books and passed around doctored excerpts at their Sept. 26 meeting.

The Madison County School Board owes us an explanation as to why they have ignored their own policy for challenging learning materials, which has been in place since 1999. This policy, as required by the Code of Virginia, represents the interests of multiple parties through a committee review involving the complainant, a parent or student, and school representatives. Books were removed without review, and it seems unlikely that a fair review will ever take place given that board members have already compromised the process.

At their last meeting, the board proposed a draft policy to eliminate instructional materials based on a definition of sexually explicit that is stricter than a PG-13 movie rating and fails to account for the overall value of books as a whole. This policy would ban the works of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, Shakespeare, and other authors commonly read at the high school level.

We support parents’ rights to guide their children’s reading, but we are opposed to parents making decisions for other parents' children. We believe families can be trusted to make their own decisions about what they read and believe.

We support the policies and procedures that are already in place to select and review books for school libraries as well as policies that prevent further infringement on students’ and parents’ rights. We believe reading is a foundational skill best supported by having a wide variety of books available from which students may choose according to their own interests and needs.

We reject the board’s efforts to restrict and eliminate instructional materials and books for students based on their personal opinions. Instead, the board should focus their efforts on informing parents of the options already available to them and on expanding educational opportunities for students.

Sincerely,

Madison County residents:

Angela Eichelberger

Annette Hyde

Devlyn D'Alfonzo

Cynthia Taylor

Emily Willis

Andrew Myers

Patricia Eveland

Charley Landgraf

Bettie Berry

Carol Shirey

Becky Thompson

Adrianne Threatt

Ren LeVally

Linda Farnham

Joanna Faulconer

Molly Walters

Anne Gore

Eileen Kennedy

Christine Meier

Brian J. Glade

Chris Coggins

Torie Knighton

Lori Bartczak

Liz Kent Leon

Teresa Aylor

Carol Nowakoski

Erin Tucker

Kevin R. Tucker

Carolyn Smith

Marcia Kirkpatrick

Maureen Ragan

Melinda O’Neal

Dr. Joe Myers

Dink Kreis

Chris Wallin

Hal White

Rev. Frank Lewis

Larry Wolfarth

Michelle Powell

Bob Powell

Margaret Douglas

Melinda Utz

Francoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch

Dr. Julian Moiseiwitsch

David Cox

Kathy Frase

Connie Chamberlin

Bryan Mitchell

Bonnie Dixon

Gabi Masill

Mary Grogan

Kathy Lyons

Jeffrey H. Green

Siri Zwemke

Kathleen Hoffman

Kim Brummett

Greg Brummett

Madelyn Ross

James D. Frye

Alma R. Frye

Susan Bramley

Larry E. Christensen

Jean Durham Busboso

Randolph Winn

Madge McQueen

Sharon Zarambo

Kim Parsons

Fay Utz

Culpeper County residents:

Christina M. Stockton

Dr. Laurel Blackmon

Dr. Uzziah Harris

Kaleb Hackley

Jason Ford

Fauquier County resident:

Mary Brown Haak

