What happened to winter this year?

It was December and no snow had appeared.

Well along came Christmas, a wonderful season.

The weather turned bitter, cold well beyond reason.

The thermometer told us it was only 4 degrees.

You would think we would have snow up to our knees.

But not a single snowflake had fallen,

nevertheless Santa still came calling.

Now January was coming and surely, we'll have a big storm,

for usually it's very cold and it's hard to keep warm.

But the temperatures were very mild, and there was no storm.

But never fear for February was next and surely it would snow.

Now February is gone, and warm breezes continued to blow.

Trees were budding and some daffodils had blooms,

so I turned off the heat in most all of my rooms.

The weatherman said there's still no snow in sight,

I kept hoping it would come and surprise us one night.

Now March is here, it's a fickle month, windy and cold.

Maybe one day some snowflakes we will behold.

But if not, we'll have a snowless winter, we'll long remember.

And we'll all just have to wait until next December.

Don Gerhart, Madison