Last September, the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, which also represents Madison and Rappahannock counties, hosted an event at the Madison County High School entitled, “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education.” All five of the featured panelists hold doctorate degrees, with extensive experience in the education profession. They included a university dean, a community college vice president, two K-12 teachers, and an expert in educational equity.

I have learned that a Madison County Republican leader, who also serves on our county’s Electoral Board, recently referred publicly to this panel as a “chorus of clowns lecturing us on racism.” This was “liked” by other community members.

I continue to find this kind of divisive, contemptuous rhetoric in Madison to be disheartening and disappointing.

As another example, I attended an event in February, along with several friends, at Novum Baptist Church featuring a speaker named John Amanchukwu. This gentleman gave one of the most vitriolic and divisive talks I could possibly have imagined. I still have a hard time believing that it took place in a church. My companions and I left the event in frustration and despair that such a hateful and overtly political message—including a dangerous excoriation of the LGBTQ community and a complete misrepresentation of “critical race theory”—could be embraced by this Christian community.

I contrast these experiences with the talk recently given by Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, at the University of Virginia. Stevenson, a graduate of Harvard Law, established the renowned Legacy Museum and Peace and Justice Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama. He is a MacArthur Fellow and has been honored with the National Humanities Medal. His presentation was sponsored by Theological Horizons, a non-profit organization centering on faith, thought, and life, as the 2023 Scoper Lecture in Christian Thought.

Stevenson spoke of his deep faith and called upon the thousands in attendance to “do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly.” He appealed to our shared humanity and encouraged us to exchange cynicism for compassion, turn away from fear and anger, and walk instead in love and grace. He spoke thoughtfully of racial healing and reconciliation, and of kindness and consideration for all who are marginalized among us.

I think of Stevenson’s wisdom as I reflect upon the “chorus of clowns” comment by a prominent Madison community leader and the hurtful assertions of Mr. Amanchukwu. What makes it so difficult to listen to others from different backgrounds and experiences, and to trust that their truth is relevant and important? What makes it so difficult to believe that their concerns may be valid and worth consideration and conversation? Why is it so hard to act with compassion and faith rather than cynicism and anger? Why is it so hard to value and cherish one another despite our differences, right here in our own community?

I sincerely hope that we can try to be better than this, to be more respectful and kind, and set a better example for our children.

Cindy Taylor, Madison