110322-mad-lte-Wingate_merged

At recent school board meetings and in the paper, some Madison citizens have made the astonishing decision to defend sexually obscene content in schools. Until recently, this disturbing content was freely available in some MCHS library books, on shelves open to all students. I want to respond to these protesters’ main arguments.

First, they claim that the objectionable content is only PG-13 in nature. This is laughable. Let me provide some examples. In one library novel, there are multiple explicit descriptions of sexual activities, including molestation, pedophilia, rape, and incest. One long scene (over 300 words) describes in excruciating detail how a father rapes his 11-year-old daughter. That is not PG-13! In several other library novels, group sexual violence and/or sexual coercion of young women is depicted in graphic detail. And in multiple library books, extended scenes of sexual excitement and sexual relations are gratuitous and pornographic in nature. Such content, if transferred directly to a movie, would unquestionably earn a rating of X, NC-17, or R.

Second, defenders of this obscene content argue that parents have a right to provide their children access to such books. It is ludicrous that anyone could really think that removing a book from school would be a serious obstacle to a parent obtaining it a different way. I reviewed 100% of these objectionable books. I was able to very easily find all of them online for free. In addition, public libraries hold many of these books. Finally, Amazon can provide any book almost immediately. And while I am dedicated to parental rights, there are of course limits to that in schools. For instance, schools should not provide drugs, abortions, guns, or pornography in the unlikely event a parent sought such access. While parents have a right to decide what their children read, neither schools nor taxpayers should be forced to provide indecent materials to children, including these sexually explicit books currently in our high school library system.

Third, those advocating for these very adult themes and materials in our schools argue that because reading is so important, we must not restrict any books. This is particularly ridiculous. There are over 100 million books in the world. Don’t these protesters understand that there are millions of good books that don’t contain sexually explicit content? We can obviously find plenty of diverse and interesting books that are respectful of parents and taxpayers and don’t wrongly sexualize our children.

Finally, those objecting to the common-sense removal of these explicit materials seem to think that we can’t distinguish between sexually explicit books and great works of literature suitable for children. That is absurd. Most of us can, of course, distinguish between Shakespeare, where sexual activity is depicted without gratuitous or explicit descriptions, and adult novels that dwell for pages on sexual excitement or describe in vivid detail exactly how a father raped his little girl.

I will continue to defend every parent’s right to protect young minds from obscene and pornographic materials in our schools.

Christopher Wingate, Madison