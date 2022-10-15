101322-mad-lte-Walthall_merged

Stop the bleeding

Stop the bleeding! That’s the cry heard when we are in deep trouble. Well our country is in really deep trouble. In fact we are suffering from inflation so high it’s like a hemorrhage of the Aorta. The source of the inflation? The federal government gave away billions of our tax dollars during the pandemic. The giveaway level was higher than many of the recipients would have made from working. Who wouldn’t take the free-money? My Grandmother would say “The Chickens have come home to roost.”

The “free money” wasn’t free at all. We all must pay the price now. Removing the money without replacing it effectively amounts to cheapening our currency. Real goods (food, clothing, housing and fuel) have the same fundamental value, it just takes more money to buy them. Some states (read mostly Blue states) continued this government give-away months after the practical end of the crises. According to numerous studies (US News and World Report, George Mason University, truthinaccounting.org, to name a few) several of these states are in near fiscal insolvency. For instance in Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey the tax payers each would need to pay more than $57,000 to eliminate the state debt. Other states (mostly Red states) took a more practical approach to the pandemic and have a very healthy financial condition. Alas! We all, Red and Blue alike, suffer because of the Inflation, and are in effect paying the high prices. Leadership in the governmental spending spree rest with our Federal Government. The Biden administration not only championed and pushed this free-money but has added regulations and policies (effecting coal, oil and gas production and international trade) that accelerate the inflationary effect. Before the Biden administration, our economy was at an all-time high. Interest rates were low, gas prices were half the current cost, and there was almost no inflation.

To “stop the bleeding,” we must replace the Biden administration, which is not possible for a couple more years, but we can flip Congress. Our 7th district Representative Abigail Spanberger supports Biden completely. Electing Yesli Vega as our new Representative is a good start to changing the Administration. Yesli Vega is a solid old-fashioned Republican, who promises to preserve our principles, our moral convictions, and our freedoms. She believes overspending by the government, mismanagement of our tax dollars, and unwise and inappropriate regulation, has led to the inflation we are facing. I strongly recommend that everyone join me in “stopping the bleeding” by voting Spanberger out and Vega in.

William E. Walthall, Reva

Vital choices

It’s vital that we make the right choice in the upcoming election. The saying, “elections have consequences,” has never been more true than today. The election of Joe Biden, and the Democratic congress, including Abigail Spanberger, has had a disastrous effect on the United States. Our economy is in the tank with rising inflation, a tumbling stock market, and the cost of everything going up. All of these spell disaster for those of us on fixed incomes. I have watched my investments go down for almost two years. A very depressing outlook We became energy independent because of the policies of the Trump Administration. But with just a stroke of his pen, Biden canceled the pipeline, and executed policies to impede drilling and oil, natural gas, and coal production. Because of his misguided policies and mistakes in foreign policy, our country has become a laughing stock around the world. I see crime out of control in many of our cities because police departments have been reduced, defunded and degraded. Attorney General Garland has chosen not to enforce or incarcerate some criminals, especially for those rioting and destroying businesses. Illegal immigration is at an all-time high with the border-states being overrun. Part of what has made America great is our welcoming of legal immigrants. Historically known as “the great melting pot,” our country has been built by diverse cultures and ethnicities coming together. No one knows this better than Yesli Vega, our Republican candidate, running to replace Abigail Spanberger. Yesli’s parents came to America fleeing a civil war in El Salvador, and they are a great example of the fulfillment of the American dream. As a military wife, mother, and law enforcement officer, Yesli knows the struggles that Virginia families are facing due to inflation, crime, and the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. By voting 100% with the Biden agenda, Representative Spanberger demonstrates that her loyalty lies with the Democratic politics and not with the voters of the 7th District. Yesli is a strong conservative Republican who vows to defend our values, our principles and our freedoms. She vows to serve the people of our district with dignity and honor.

Yes, elections have consequences. The choice is between Abigail Spanberger and Yesli Vega, and the differences between the two are dramatic. Spanberger represents the status quo and the failed policies of the Biden Administration. Yesli Vega is a breath of fresh air, a conscientious and loyal patriot who loves her country. Choose wisely—- for me the choice is clear. I will cast my vote for Yesli Vega and hope you will also.

Ginny Pegelow, Etlan

Watching the Criglersville issue

I am watching with interest the Criglersville issue. I have two great-granddaughters who live next door to the proposed development. You only have to be in their yard when kids are playing in the school yard to know how sound reverberates off that large brick wall of the building. Imagine bands playing and 50 or more folks jumping in a pool a stones throw away.

However, the real issue here is the lack of foresight by the county in letting this building deteriorate over the years and then selling it for $25,000 to a developer who will triple the population of the town every weekend and during the week all spring through fall.

This building needs a grant writer. Look at George Washington Carver School in Rapidan being renovated by Culpeper County to house a small business development center, agricultural research center and trades center soon to add a community kitchen for other classes. Surely Madison County can afford a grant writer so the children of the county can have a brighter future. Arts and music could be taught there also.

I met a woman recently who told me she raised $1 million for the Little Washington Fire Department through grant writing. She told me there is money out there in grants to do this renovation. Someone at your paper should be looking into alternatives to inform the community of what is actually available to them for saving this resource. It is a resource and this developer plans on making a lot of money off the location and in the process he will change the entire atmosphere of this small village of folks.

Meanwhile, is it true he is after historic designation in order to get the grants he needs to do the renovation? He needs five years to do this and the town will have to put up with this? Does he also need the flood plain changed? Who gets designated flood plain changes made for them? Does his contract actually say that the county shall help him is this regard? Who are they elected to represent ?

I worked for 17 years on getting the Hazel River in Culpeper recognized as the wonderful resource it is to the communities it flows through. The Robinson needs this protection also. Venues of this size and disruptiveness need large areas of land in order to protect the environment around it.

My granddaughter and her dear family are a great asset to Madison County and they are getting a lesson right now in community involvement and how folks can come together over important issues and the values we all want to live by.

As a paper dedicated to informing folks I sure hope you are giving voice to those most affected by this rezoning to industrial. Why not start a campaign to raise money for further education facilities for Madison County kids?

Sally Mello, Rixeyville

Shocked by readings

The Madison County School Board has removed or placed in review, numerous books that they deem as sexual/pornography in nature to include explicit pictures, descriptions and vulgar wording.

I agree with the board’s initial decision not to ban the books, but to let the parent/guardian decide as this board needed to do something short term as this is a compromise. Their action supports parents with concerns for such graphic sexual material and other parents that want the freedom of access. Students need written permission to give to the high school librarian.

Some statements from the board’s September public meeting and recent workshop said these books go way beyond that. They claim these books are pure pornography which Websters dictionary is “the depiction of erotic behavior (as in pictures or writing) intended to cause sexual excitement.” Several board members at the meeting and workshop had comments on what they had read, to include one eluding these books are more than Triple XXX.

I have begun reviewing some of the literature (if you call it that) and I am literally shocked at what I have read. Now I am open minded and all for keeping books that have some strong language, however, so far, all these are extremely sexually graphic in nature with gang rapes, a father describing his fetishes for his daughter and what he will do and does, then afterwards, rapes her. Oral sex with a girl crying as a young boy watched, drugs and gang rapes, all with graphic details of copulation, same sex or not. I will keep reviewing more books on the list. Personally, there is no doubt to me, that our school board absolutely made the right decision as an interim to isolate these books after what I have read. I still cannot believe that filth like this is even available in our library, and I hope that the other books I will read are not at the same level.

There are still many questions that need to be answered to include a formal written policy, how books are procured and how the titles/authors selected, handling of the current books, how will library books be reviewed in the future and by whom, the process for getting a list of current restricted books, and so forth.

This is a totally separate policy than the Virginia Mandated instructional materials policy for material with sexually explicated content. We all need to understand that. Our school board has a short window to get their Mandated policy written and I understand that takes priority, but we need to try to dual track the school library policy as much as we can. I encourage all parents to contact the board and ask for the titles and any other information they may have.

Lisa Davis, Locust Dale