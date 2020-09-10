 Skip to main content
Elswick, Donald Lee
Donald Lee Elswick, 79, of Culpeper, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1941, to the late Byrd Tolbert Elswick and Lou Ella Phillips Elswick. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Rosa L. Elswick; a daughter, Rosa Lenora Elswick; a son, Robert Fitzgerald Elswick; brothers, Lloyd Tolbert Elswick and Perry Elswick; and two sisters, Ina Jean Dugger and Opal Bright. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Mae Burke Woodward Elswick; daughters, Debbie Sue Berry and husband, Jesse, of Rochelle, and Wanda Jeanette Burnett and husband, Joseph, of Madison; sons, Donald Lee Elswick and wife, Temple, of Madison, Ronald Jerome Elswick and wife, Shannon of Md., Andrew Jackson Elswick-Angus and Ken of Manassas; stepson, John Lee Jr. and Darlene Lee; brothers, Wayne Elswick and Robert Elswick of Elkton; one sister, Wanda Allen of Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Berry-Frazier, Joseph Burnett III, Samantha Burnett, all of Madison, Tiffany Burnett of Stanardsville, Jessica Roach of Luray, Ronald Elswick, Md., and Angela Elswick of Md.; and 13 amazing great-grandchildren. A visitation was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

