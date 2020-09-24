Cassidy, Edgar "Butch"

Long time Brightwood resident Edgar "Butch" Cassidy, 82, passed away at his home on Friday August 14, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Thelma 'Ski" Cassidy of Brightwood; daughter, Vicky Topping and husband, Craig, of Live Oak, Fla.; sons, Steven Cassidy and wife, Vanessa, of Bellingham, Wash., and Jimmy Boyd and wife, Jamie, of Madison, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers, Richard Cassidy of Worcester, Mass., and Bob Cassidy and wife, Alice, of McKenzie, Tenn. Butch was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Ann Michaud and Barbara Jean Guillete, both of Fla.; brother, Thomas Wayne Cassidy of Mass.; and grandson, Coby Edward Cassidy of Madison. Memorial services will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethsaida Methodist Church, 1014 Ridgeview Rd., Brightwood. A meal will be served in honor of Butch at the family home in Brightwood immediately following the service. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers, be sent to Bathsaida Methodist Church, c\o Bethany Bostic, 831 Woodward Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740.