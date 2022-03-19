Young appears in court

A man facing multiple felonies, including murder, appeared via video in Madison County court last week.

Larry Allen Young, Jr., 24, of Orange was arrested March 5 following an incident that occurred in the Graves Mill area of Madison County Feb. 28. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a deceased male located within a residence. Days later, the office announced the arrest of Young. He faces first degree murder; breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling; possession of a firearm in violation of a protective order; and grand larceny of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on unrelated charges that also occurred Feb. 28.

Young was arrested in Charlottesville on abduction; brandishing a firearm; assault and battery and violating a protective order. University of Virginia Police responded to a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. Young had already fled, but was located in the construction area behind Alderman Library. Police negotiated with him for an undisclosed amount of time before making the arrest. The incident locked down the university for approximately 15 minutes.

Young made his first appearance in Madison County court March 8 via video during which time Ryan Rakness was appointed to defend him. On Thursday, Young again appeared via video for a case review. A June 2 disposition hearing has been scheduled. It’s unknown if Rakness will request a bond hearing prior to that date.