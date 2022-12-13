Work on the comprehensive plan begins

Work on the county’s comprehensive plan has begun.

By law, localities must develop a comprehensive plan and review it every five years. The plan is guiding document for development within the locality and includes items such as a transportation plan, infrastructure needs, land use and zoning, housing, economic information, environmental elements and community assets. The review process takes approximately a year from beginning to adoption and involves months of research and evaluation, demographics, public input sessions and more.

Madison County last adopted its comprehensive plan in 2017. It’s largely text-based and is a fairly robust document. County planner Ligon Webb hopes the new plan will be more appealing visually, with graphic elements such as maps and photo examples.

To develop the plan, the board of supervisors has established a comprehensive plan committee. On the committee are former planning commissioner and Uno resident Mike Fisher; local builder and multigenerational Madisonian Anthony Clatterbuck; farmer Allen Nichols; nurse and 10-year resident Mesha Jones; former planning commissioner and business owner Peter Rice; supervisors Carty Yowell and Clay Jackson; and planning commissioners Francoise Sellier-Moisewitsch, Mike Snyder, Peter Work and Fay Utz. The group is working with Webb and Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission Planner Jennifer Little. The first meeting of the committee was held last month with a second planned for January. Committee members have begun to think of their ideal Madison County in the next five or 10 years.

Fisher said he hopes the comprehensive plan will put a stop to some of the “not in my backyard” NIMBY comments that have recently occurred regarding proposed commercial projects. He also said the county needs a sustainable tax-base. Rice said he’d like the county to retain its scenic beauty while also having well-planned and well-located businesses with agritourism. Clatterbuck said he’d like Madison to still feel like itself, like home. Yowell said he’d like to see good schools and also protect the county’s scenic byways of 230 and 231. Work said he wants to preserve, effect and enhance the county’s assets. Snyder said he wants farmland to be protected as is, but to also have some restaurant growth and a small business growth area. Jones said she’d like there to be affordable housing.

Next month, the committee will continue to discuss a vision for the county while also discussing the elements of the plan. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the county auditorium at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.