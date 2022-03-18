Work on budget continues

Work is continuing on the Madison County fiscal year 23 budget. The topic of conversation last week? Health insurance new positions.

Supervisors discussed an idea of assisting employees with health insurance costs through reduction in the employee share cost. Currently, insurance costs to the employee range from approximately $109 per month for single coverage to $500 per month for employee plus one and $829 per month for family coverage. County administration Jonathon Weakley said the idea would be to give employees up to $200 per month as a reduction of their share of the insurance costs. The reduction would be based on the coverage the person has with $200 being the maximum amount reduced. Insurance rates are increasing 5.5%.

“Working in other jurisdictions you see $500-600 per month,” he said. “It’s a method for retention and a good way to try to meet families where they’re at.”

A 5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) was also discussed for employees, but supervisor Carty Yowell said the insurance deduction is actually more valuable since that’s not taxed. A 5% COLA for all positions would total approximately $340,000.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman pointed out that since some employees don’t have health insurance through the county, would it be fair to give a benefit to some employees and not others. Supervisor Dustin Dawson suggested covering the employee share of health insurance costs up to $100 per month. Doing so would save approximately $100,000. Supervisor James Jewett said if opting for the $100 per month, an employee with employee only coverage would only pay $5-10 per month for their health insurance.

Supervisor Clay Jackson said the incentive would put the county’s insurance coverage closer to the school division’s where the family plan is a more attractive option. Supervisors suggested reductions of $50 per month for employee only coverage; $100 per month for employee plus one; and $150 per month for family coverage.

Supervisors also discussed six new positions requested by county departments. These include a records clerk ($54,600) and court security/school resource office ($64,232) in the sheriff’s office; an IT specialist ($79,884); and EMS division chief which would be promoting from within at a $19,684 difference; and moving a maintenance position from part-time to full-time ($47,713) and a bookkeeper from part-time to full-time ($44,733) in parks and recreation. Supervisors quickly agreed the IT position is necessary as it will help fulfill duties and roles currently being handled by outside contracted services. The goal will be to minimize those services in the coming years. Supervisors also agreed on the EMS division chief position and the transition of the maintenance employee in parks and recreation from part-time to full-time. They did not support the bookkeeper position, opting instead to wait a bit and said they could only fund one of the sheriff’s office positions.

Among the supervisors, the court security/school resource officer was the preferred choice. However, the sheriff’s office heavily supported the records clerk position noting the duties of the job are currently being handled by five different people, taking them away from their normal duties. Troy Estes of the sheriff’s office was called in to explain.

“The records position would clear up five positions,” he said. “Every warrant is issued; all traffic stops; body camera footage; etc.”

Estes said the office is trying to get accredited in four to five years and records management is an accreditation requirement. He also said the audit, which is conducted every three years, would fall on the records clerk position as well as any Freedom of Information Act requests.

“We’re probably the only agency that doesn’t have one,” he said.

The position is more than a file clerk and would require a two to four year degree.

“If the subject matter experts say they need the office position, I tend to agree,” supervisor Dustin Dawson said.

The board will continue its budget work this week and is aiming for an April 6 public hearing.