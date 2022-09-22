Withdrawal plans moving forward

Plans are moving forward as Greene County transitions to its own utility system.

Earlier this year, supervisors in Madison, Orange and Greene counties adopted resolutions approving agreed terms for the latter’s exit from RSA. The terms, which were negotiated between the three county board chairmen, stated that RSA will transfer its assets within Greene County to the county at no charge by June 30. That date wasn’t met as the three counties, as well as RSA, are still awaiting approval of the withdrawal by both the SCC and Virginia Resources Authority. However, Greene County is preparing for the transfer by setting up their own utility department.

Recently, the Greene County Board of Supervisors announced the hire of Greg Lunsford. Lunsford will serve as the director of the county’s new water and sewer department. He is currently in the process of hiring staff members for the department. At last week’s RSA meeting, Greene County Supervisor and RSA Board Member Bruce Bowman said three staff members have been hired for the department, including Lunsford. Approximately 10 are needed.

“There are a lot in the queue that have to be reviewed and interviewed,” Bowman said. “We have lots of feelers out. As soon as [Greg] says we have enough staff, we’re good to go.”

“We’ve been in contact with VRA and the SCC,” Lunsford added. “None of that can take place until staff is in place. That’s our hurdle right now.”

After staff is hired, equipment will be purchased; billing and payment processes and the website design will be established and then both VRA and SCC approval can be obtained. However, there will still be inspections after that before a transfer of assets. The lawsuit, of which Madison County is still part of, will then be dismissed and the department will officially launch.

Lunsford presented a budget to supervisors last week of approximately $1.5 million for fiscal year 2023, which is estimated to be seven months as opposed to a full 12 months.

Bowman thanked Frame for his assistance in coordinating the obtaining of documents from RSA by Greene County.

“I know we all want the transition to go smooth,” Bowman said. He said he hopes the Greene County staff will be able to work with RSA staff during the period of transition to focus on continuing to delivering quality services.

“Lunsford is a go-getter,” Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marie Durrer said. “He has lots of ideas.”

Frame said to his knowledge all of the pertinent documents RSA has have been handed over to Greene County officials.

“I’m not sure we have everything you’re looking for,” he said.

“And you may not have some of the stuff,” Bowman added.

There is not currently a firm timeline on when Greene County will officially take hold of the applicable RSA assets. Both Madison and Orange counties have already adopted a resolution establishing RSA as a two-county organization post-withdrawal.