The Mountaineer Winter Guard recently traveled to the Hampton Coliseum to compete against 78 other teams at the AIA North Championships. The team performed its show, “Longing for the Rain,” featuring Vian Izak’s “The London Air Raids.” The team placed eighth in the Class A3 Blue Round.
Winterguard places in top 10
