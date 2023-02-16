Winter guard places third Feb 16, 2023 40 min ago 0 The Madison County High School Winter Guard placed third Saturday in Class A at Grassfield High School. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison County High School Winter Guard placed third Saturday in Class A at Grassfield High School. 0 Comments Tags Mchs Mountaineers Winter Guard School Systems Education Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Residents speak up about book banning When recognized on a national and international level, school divisions are typically touted for their academic excellence or innovative progr… Salon opens A new business opened last week on Main Street in the Town of Madison. Stanardsville man charged in church fire A Stanardsville man has been charged with the arson of a Wolftown church. Collect your quarters: The Arcade may be for sale Madison County Supervisors first weekly budget discussion led to an unexpected topic—potentially selling the Arcade. Old Rag pilot to continue A pilot program requiring hikers to pre-purchase tickets to a popular Madison County destination will continue for a second year.