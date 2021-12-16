Where did the quail go? Local effort attempts to connect area properties to foster species’ return

Her meadow was created through the practice of prescribed burning. The two and a half acres were set ablaze to clear all invasive and unwanted plant species within the lot and make way for naturally occurring native species.

Prescribed burns are used to manage landscapes and restore native vegetation. The technique has been used for centuries, as early settlers witnessed Native Americans make use of this practice.

“Many of our plant and animal species, and one could argue our own species, evolved with fire,” says Collins. “Many plants and their seeds need fire to germinate.”

Collins says the absence of fire in the landscape is unnatural and the program is trying to create a fire friendly culture for management.

“The use of flame and fire is one of our key tools in our work,” he says.

The project, so far, has been funded solely by landowners. The Virginia Wildlife Habitat Cooperative are encouraging property owners to convert any amount of land to natural meadow, no matter the acreage. The program says they can create some type of improvement in habitat for any budget.