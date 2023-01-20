What's new at the library?

The Madison County Library staff wishes all of our patrons and community members a terrific new year! Our full hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon-Wed-Fri, Tues and Thurs 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Free wi-fi is still available inside when we are open and/or outside 24/7.

We have just concluded our Friends of the Library bag sale and we appreciate the support of all who came out to support us and make a purchase. We also thank everyone who gave us a monetary gift during our letter drive.

Please mark your calendars. We have a wonderful show entitled, "Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History," scheduled for all ages on Saturday, March 4, 3-4 p.m. From the work songs of the fields of people who were enduring the bonds of slavery, to ragtime, to Jazz, to R& B, and to the inspired spirituals of the Civil Rights movement, this play follows the compelling story of the role that music played on the history of Black America. Meet incredible Americans like Scott Joplin, Billie Holiday, Little Richard and more in a tale that is sure to intrigue audiences of all ages! There is no charge for this show which is a rich exploration of the Black experience.

We have also lined up some free workshop sessions for children of all ages. These classes are all on Thursdays in March at 4 p.m. Coding with Critters, make and take Scooterbots, exploring with Cubelots and creating a Space Rover. Please check our library website and Facebook page dates and times for these sessions in the coming weeks.

Come on in to check out some new acquisitions:

"All the Dangerous Things," by Stacy Willingham

"The Girls Who Disappeared," by Claire Douglas

"Hell Bent," by Leigh Bardugo (young adult)

"The House of Wolves," by James Patterson and Mike Lupicia

"Sleep No More," by Jayne Ann Krentz

"Spare," by Prince Harry

"The Villa," by Rachel Hawkins

"Without a Trace," by Danielle Steele

We hope to see you soon!