Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver will seek a fifth term this November.

The longtime sheriff announced his candidacy Monday via a letter to citizens.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your sheriff of Madison County since 2004,” he said.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to you for your continued support throughout the years. With encouragement from many of you, my friends, and my family, I am seeking re-election for the office of sheriff on November 7, 2023.

“It has been my sworn duty to protect the citizens and impartially enforce the laws of the Commonwealth. I am committed to upholding strong values and integrity to ensure the trust of the public. A fundamental component of keeping that trust includes not only transparency but also the ability to form partnerships under which the safety and security of our community will continue to flourish. These partnerships are not only with other agencies we work with within our community, but with you, the citizens.

“Some of the achievements accrued this term have included: the use of body worn cameras for our officers, enhanced security within our schools with three school resource officers, additional specialized trainings for our office, and advanced technical capabilities to assist our agency in criminal investigations.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office provides many additional services to the community and participates in various programs for our citizens such as D.A.R.E., project life saver, TRIAD, Elderly Call in Program, and Grant Funding.

“As always, I practice an open door policy. If you have any questions, concerns, or just want to know more about the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, please call or stop by the office.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is here to serve the citizens of Madison County. We are committed to providing dedicated and professional services to the community. Your support for the upcoming election is sincerely appreciated. I look forward to continue serving the citizens of Madison County. I respectfully request your vote on November 7, 2023 for the Office of Sheriff!”

Also on the ballot this November will be the county’s other constitutional offices including commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, clerk of the court and commissioner of revenue, as well as two board of supervisors seats and two school board seats.