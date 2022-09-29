VDOT declines request to move crosswalk

The controversy regarding parking on Main Street Madison has taken yet another turn. After a decision in July to mark a problematic no parking zone with delineators, the town council has again put the plan on hold.

The town has been struggling with issues with Main Street parking for years, but most recently the issue has come to a head over the lack of visibility created by large vehicles parking along the street blocking the view of oncoming traffic to both motorists and pedestrians. Main Street parking has always been problematic because of a lack of public parking lots and a narrow road. The current controversy started when the former director of the Madison Free Clinic took issue with large vehicles in front of BulletProof.

Town council members agreed to put the delineator plan on hold after both Jana Jackson, the current executive director of the Madison Free Clinic and Josh Phillips, owner of BulletProof, appealed to council with concerns about the delineators impairing visibility and being an eyesore detracting from the historic charm of the town. They both spoke during the public comment segment of the August meeting and asserted that they are currently working together to make the situation safer. Phillips has agreed to place his sidewalk sign where it can discourage illegal parking and to continue to tell his customers not to park in the restricted zone. Jackson and Phillips have recently been communicating and working together to resolve the visibility issue. Phillips and Jackson both commented that there are several other crosswalks and side streets within town limits that also need attention and asked council to give them some time to see if the placement of the sign and added effort to keep the no parking zone clear would solve the problem without incurring more expense for the town and causing an eyesore and potential impediment to snow removal.

Since the August meeting Phillips has kept his sandwich board sign in the no parking zone which has eased the situation.

Jackson reiterated her concerns about the delineators being an eyesore and nuisance and once again suggested moving the crosswalk.

According to town attorney Maynard Sipe and mayor Willie Lamar VDOT is unwilling to move the crosswalk. VDOT plans to have an engineer walk Main Street with Sipe, Lamar, Madison County Administrator Jonathan Weakley and a VDOT safety inspector to determine the best way to deal with safety concerns.

The town has asked citizens with concerns about parking and visibility along Main Street to report them to town clerk Cheryl Yowell at townoffice@townofmadisonva.com.