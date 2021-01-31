Vaccine frustration

Slow vaccine rollout has many feeling frustrated.
Earlier this month, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District created surveys for essential workers and individuals included in the 1b phase of vaccination who wished to be vaccinated. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers including K-12 teachers and staff; grocery store workers; migrant farmworkers; corrections facility employees and those incarcerated; and those working or living in homeless shelters. Those over 75 years of age are also included. The surveys were flooded with responses, causing the district to close them for several days to play catch up. They’ve since been reopened, but the number of people wishing to be vaccinated far outweighs the district’s vaccine supply.
According to district health director Dr. Wade Kartchner, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to demand. He said only 600-1,500 doses of vaccine are expected in the district each week for the next four to eight weeks. There are nearly 25,000 people in the queue waiting to be vaccinated.
“To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert,” Kartchner said. “If there are only 3 ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.”
He said the district is doing everything it can to obtain more vaccine, but for the next several weeks the total allotment for the entire state is only around 100,000 doses per week, 1-2% of which the district anticipates receiving.
According to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data, only 55 people in Madison County have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, 64,381 people have received both required doses of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. As of Monday, there have been 437 cases in Madison County with 20 hospitalizations and six deaths. Statewide there have been 478,619 cases with 20,764 hospitalizations and 6,081 deaths.
Last week, Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson issued a letter to citizens stating the county administration and supervisors understand the frustration with the constantly changing information pertaining to the virus and vaccine rollout. He said VDH has assured the county through daily communication that both the county and the health district will receive fair allocations of the vaccine as the supply chain can keep up.
“We have confidence in [VDH’s] ability to implement these important vaccinations,” Jackson wrote. “Our county staff, with the board’s support, continues to offer any assistance we can to help VDH speed up vaccinations for all our citizens.”
Jackson said the county is actively working toward ways to assist with the vaccination effort which might include registration assistance, providing surge staff to administer vaccinations and transportation to vaccination clinics. This would be in support of VDH as the agency deems appropriate and be implemented once the vaccination backlog is reduced and availability increases.
Both Jackson and Kartchner encouraged everyone to fill out the appropriate surveys at rrhd.org. Those without internet access can leave a message at (540) 308-6072. In the meantime, citizens should continue to follow best practices for keeping safe including maintaining social distancing of at least six feet, wearing a face mask, washing hands and waiting to return back to work if sick.
For more information and updated COVID-19 data, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.