Vaccine frustration

Slow vaccine rollout has many feeling frustrated.

Earlier this month, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District created surveys for essential workers and individuals included in the 1b phase of vaccination who wished to be vaccinated. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers including K-12 teachers and staff; grocery store workers; migrant farmworkers; corrections facility employees and those incarcerated; and those working or living in homeless shelters. Those over 75 years of age are also included. The surveys were flooded with responses, causing the district to close them for several days to play catch up. They’ve since been reopened, but the number of people wishing to be vaccinated far outweighs the district’s vaccine supply.

According to district health director Dr. Wade Kartchner, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to demand. He said only 600-1,500 doses of vaccine are expected in the district each week for the next four to eight weeks. There are nearly 25,000 people in the queue waiting to be vaccinated.