Local school board members were treated to an impressive display of creativity and faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2023 winners in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Central Regional Art Contest March 1. Student art from the elementary, middle and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged at the regional forum for area school board members.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was created in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The winning art is framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville.

Madison County Public Schools is proud to share that two students from MCPS were first-place winners in this year’s competition. Waverly Yowell Elementary School student Ariana Mulachy received first place in the elementary school category.

Madison County High School student Nick Galasso received first place in the high school category.