Madison County wines are among those receiving medals in this year’s Governor’s Cup Competition.

The competition is hosted annually by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association. This year, judges sampled 614 of the best wines from across the state, awarding 142 gold medals and numerous silver and bronze medals. The highest 12 ranking red and white wines will make up the Governor’s cup Case, with one taking home the Governor’s Cup. Both the case and the cup will be awarded during a gala held next week at Main Street Station in Richmond.

“The Virginia Wineries Association is thrilled to announce this incredible number of gold medal winning-wines,” association President George Hodson said in a statement. “The gold medals span eight regions and are crafted with over 20 grape varieties all grown in Virginia, producing quality wines expressive of their farms and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“The overall quality of the wines was the highest we have seen,” competition director Jay Youmans added. “Leading the way are the red blends, many of which are produced in a Meritage style, Petit Verdot, Petit Manseng and Cabernet Franc.”

Red wines won more than half of this year’s medals. There were 28 red blends, 24 Petit Verdots, 16 Cabernet Francs and 11 Petit Mansengs that took home gold medals.

Wines are judged on appearance, aroma, flavor, overall quality and commercial suitability. 7They are given scores from 100, the best, to 74 or less, not recommended. The average score is used to determine if a wine qualifies for a medal and the top 12 take their place in the case. Gold winners receive an average score of 90-100 points; silver 85-89 points and bronze 80-84 points.

Early Mountain Vineyards was awarded four gold medals, one each for its 2020 Eluvium; 2020 Quaker Run Cabernet France; 2021 Madison County Cabernet Franc; and 2021 Shenandoah Valley Cabernet Franc. The winery also received two silver medals for its 2020 Petit Verdot and 2021 Chardonnay and one bronze for its 2020 Novum.

DuCard Vineyards received seven silver medals for its 2019 Cabernet Franc Vinters Reserve; 2019 Triskele; 2019 Cabernet France-unoaked; 2021 Cabernet Franc Vinters Reserve; 2021 Graves: Original Mountain Squeeze; 2021 TANA Chardonnay; and 2021 Whetstone Run Chardonnay. It also received one bronze for its 2021 Signature Viognier.

Tickets for the Governor’s Cup Gala are on sale. For more information, visit www.virginiawine.ticketspice.com/2023-virginia-governors-cup-gala.