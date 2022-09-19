Two cases approved

Supervisors approved two cases last week, following joint public hearings with the Madison County Planning Commission.

Up first was the subdivision of a 277.7 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned parcel by owners Kathleen and Marshall Jenkins. The couple applied to divide the property, which is located on James City road, into three new parcels and one residue parcel. The new parcels are 18 acres, 42.6 acres and 126.5 acres with the residue measuring 90.4 acres. The newly created18 acre parcel and the residue parcel both contain single-family dwellings.

A search of the Commissioner of Revenue records revealed the 277.7 acres hadn’t been subdivided for more than 10 years and thus was eligible to be divided into four parcels. The application had VDOT approval prior to last week’s meeting, but the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) approval was still pending. Commissioners recommended approving the division 8-0 with the condition that VDH approval is received. Commissioner Francoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch was absent.

Supervisors approved the application 5-0 with the same condition the commissioners had recommended.

Next was an amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow “mini-storage units” as allowable by special use permit in the B-1, business, zoning district. Mini-storage units are defined as “a structure or group of structures containing separate storage spaces leased or rented as individual leases for the purpose of storing property and household goods.”

The units are commonly known as self-storage units or moving storage facilities.

“It’s a good ordinance to move along with,” he said. “It’s pretty straight forward.”

Planning commissioners agreed, recommending approval of the amendment 7-1 with Daniel Crigler dissenting.

Supervisor Carty Yowell said requiring a special use permit allows some discretion. Supervisors approved the amendment 5-0.