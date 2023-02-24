A local turkey operation is seeking to expand.

Roger Scott and Amanda Weakley Scott will appear in front of the Madison County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors next week seeking approval of their site plan to construct an additional poultry house on their property. The Scotts currently operate two poultry houses on 6.25 acres of their 99.83 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned property off of Locust Grove Church Road. The two raise turkeys for Cargill. Poultry facilities are a by-right use on agriculture zoned land in Madison County, but site plan approval is required since the new facility will disturb more than 40,000 square feet. The poultry house will measure 63 feet by 804 feet and is the same size as the two existing poultry houses. The Scotts have been in business since 2016 and is heavily regulated by the state and Cargill.

County planner Ligon Webb said the business largely goes unnoticed.

“It’s a wooded lot,” he said. “You don’t realize anything is back there.”

Planning commissioner Steve Carpenter agreed, stating he had lived in the area for decades and never realized it was there.

“I have a friend with adjacent property,” commissioner Pete Elliott added. “You don’t hear it, don’t smell it, you don’t know it’s there.”

One neighbor disagrees. Alma Brown, who lives across from the Scotts’ property said at certain times it smells. She said she can’t open her windows at night to enjoy the breeze, likening the smell to bad flatulence that can’t be escaped. She said no additional turkeys are needed until the smell is taken care of.

“I’ve been there 55 years,” she said. “I was already there when the turkeys came.”

The Scotts said they are in the early stages of planning their future home at the site and have no issues with any smell.

They said the houses are cleaned out approximately three times a year for a week. The litter is removed and stored in the storage barn before being sold or used as fertilizer. Weakley Scott said there are certain times of the year where spreading isn’t allowed and thus the litter has to be stored.

The turkey house expansion will be the subject of a joint public hearing March 1 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.