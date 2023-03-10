A local turkey operation will expand to a third poultry house.

Last week, the Madison County Planning Commission recommended and the supervisors approved a site plan to construct an additional poultry house on a property off Locust Grove Church Road. Roger Scott and Amanda Weakley Scott currently operate two poultry houses on 6.25 acres of their 99.83 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned property off of Locust Grove Church Road.

The two raise turkeys for Cargill. Poultry facilities are a by-right use on agriculture zoned land in Madison County, but site plan approval is required since the new facility will disturb more than 40,000 square feet. The poultry house will measure 63 feet by 804 feet and is the same size as the two existing poultry houses. The Scotts have been in business since 2016 and their operation is heavily regulated by the state and Cargill.

Last month, one neighbor complained about the business, stating it creates a smell in the area. Commissioners said since that complain, they had visited the area themselves, but couldn’t detect any smell.

“I drove out there in response to the neighbor, but I couldn’t smell anything,” commissioner Michael Snider said.

Commissioner Fay Utz agreed, saying she had driven the road near the property and sat for a while.

“Across from the [neighbor’s] house is all agriculture,” commissioner Pete Elliott said. “Someone could have spread manure and [the neighbor] thought it was coming from the turkey houses.”

Commissioners recommended approval of the site plan 6-0, pending the Department of Environmental Quality’s approval of the stormwater management plan, which as of last week was still awaiting a response. Commissioner Daniel Crigler was absent.

The site plan was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors pending the same DEQ approval.

“I’m happy to see this investment in the county by young farmers,” supervisor James Jewett said. “It’s to be commended.”