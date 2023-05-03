Recently, Waverly Yowell Elementary School students got a taste of adulting.

Last month, third graders participated in Kids’ Marketplace, a hands-on, simulation introducing students to making financial decisions.

Students were given an occupation and a monthly salary. They then had to pay a month’s expenses.

The students visited various stations making everyday choices. The students learned the difference between wants and needs.

Madison County Extension Agent Clare Lillard and dozens of other volunteers made the event possible.