Textbook troubles

Update: A special called school board meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. in the Madison County High School Auditorium. The Board Chair wishes for the board to revisit and amend its June 13, 2022 action to not approve certain recommended textbooks. Because she was confused by the language in the motion, her vote on June 13, 2022 did not reflect her intent, which was to vote to approve all recommended textbooks.

It was another packed house at Monday’s school board meeting as speakers shared their opinions regarding a Language Arts textbook.

Last month, school board members punted a decision on adopting Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Into Literature” for grades sixth through 12th. The decision was made via a motion by board member Christopher Wingate to delay the decision by a month to allow more study of the book. He said he had lots of concerns, especially about the current events link that accompanies the book. But it wasn’t the events link that was the topic of discussion Monday night. In fact, the events link wasn’t brought up at all as Wingate discussed his issues with 13 texts included in the book.

Wingate said many of the authors of the texts are overwhelmingly liberal including Bill Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, Anna Quindlen and more. He questioned why there weren’t more conservative authors including, for example, positioning George W. Bush’s post 9-11 speech opposite Bill Clinton’s. Or including Dwight Eisenhower’s speech opposite Martin Luther King, Jr.’s regarding the Vietnam War. Where was the “Gift of the Magi” he asked or writings by C.S. Lewis. He said several of the texts failed to promote a love of country, citizenship or present an unbiased approach to these topics. He said others failed to promote respect for marriage, family and parents and one, “My Life as a Bat,” which involves the author’s feeling that she was reincarnated from a bat into a human, disrespects religious faith.

Board member Charles Sheads agreed, calling several of the texts, “subliminal indoctrination,” saying some children are impressionable and believe what they read. He said schools are for writing, reading and arithmetic and too many things in the textbook don’t teach children but rather tell them what to think and lead them away from morality.

Speakers on the issue were largely split. Teacher Gail Temple said students are never forced to read something that goes against their beliefs and if there’s an issue with a particular text, a student is given an alternate work that demonstrates the same literary concepts. She said public schools contain a diverse body of students and they deserve diverse literature as a result.

English teacher Ricki Mitchell agreed. She said all of the textbook samples were reviewed with notes shared and reported to the textbook committee who reviewed the works again before making recommendations. She said the current textbook, which is 30 years old, doesn’t include several of the Standards of Learning. She also noted that American authors aren’t included in all of the grades and thus aren’t in those particular textbooks, but 11th grade English focuses entirely on American Literature.

Former educator Rebecca Gore said teachers must be allowed to teach how they are trained to teach. She said many of her peers who were in school in the 1950s and 1960s entered into college and were shocked at the truths they encountered for the first time. She said children should be taught everything that is appropriate for their age and there are ugly parts of America’s past that children must know and learn that they aren’t okay.

Previous Madison student and current Christopher Newport University student Whit Lotus said textbooks are only the beginning of what is taught in the classroom and if these texts aren’t approved, where does it end? She said the board should use its power to listen to the experts which are the qualified teachers who took their time to come up with the textbook recommendation.

Gene Busboso said texts should be informative, unbiased, factual and well-written. She said it shouldn’t be an issue who the author is and when growing up in Madison County she wasn’t aware the trouble women had in gaining the ability to vote. She said in reading one of the texts objected to, she learned that there were also men who supported the woman’s right to vote.

“I learned something,” she said.

Joanna Faulconer said she went on a deep dive examining the proposed textbook, discussing the issue with 24 other counties. She said she came to the conclusion that “if you’re afraid reading a book will change someone’s way of thinking, you’re not afraid of books; you’re afraid of thinking.”

Jim Ballard said he opposed any censorship proposal and that people should be happy to see children reading diverse things and controversial things.

“Let them read for themselves and form their own views,” he said.

He condemned the board’s actions as one of the worst displays of public service he had ever seen.

Cindy Taylor took issue with the King essay in particular, stating it was the complete opposite of un-American and that King so loved his country that he gave his life to make it better for all people. She also said “My Dungeon Shook,” also on Wingate’s list of 13, is one of the most powerful essays ever written.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “His writing is transformational. I can’t imagine denying students the opportunity to read it.”

Conway Faulconer said instead of eliminating texts, board members should suggest texts to add so that varying opinions are represented.

Meanwhile, Kim Smith said some of the readings concerned her and students should receive a balanced education without bias.

Lisa Davis agreed with Wingate that opposing viewpoints should be included.

Pastors Jeffrey Light, Dale Freeman and Jeff Tucker spoke in favor of morality in schools and teaching children things that foster it.

Clyde Hackney spoke in favor of teaching children the basics and returning to a curriculum that achieves that.

Graham Davidson said the focus should be on virtues and all the things being fought about would dissolve.

Dan Ward said the country was built on the Christian World View and children must be taught about what is right and decent.

Board members opted to split the textbook recommendation into two pieces—sixth through eighth grades and 9th through 12th grades. The first was approved unanimously. The second wasn’t.

Wingate said he wasn’t seeking a Christian, conservative curriculum and it’s good to read diverse texts, but said these textbooks would make it more difficult for teachers to follow the board’s policy of unbiased teaching. He said the worldview of the textbook company and its leaders is a better fit for California, New York and Loudon and Fairfax counties, not Madison County. He said it would be an insult to taxpayers and parents to purchase the books.

Sheads said he felt like he was reading a curriculum to build social activists which troubles him.

School board chairman Karen Allen took issue with the assertion that God isn’t in schools. She said the board represents five people who pray every day for students and that their parents will speak to them well, they’ll have food over the weekends and school breaks and that they’ll be treated the way the board members want their own children treated. She said the entire issue had gotten way out of hand.

“We’re talking about a textbook,” she said. “We’re not talking about the morality of kids.”

Allen said she had read all of the stories Wingate objected to and wished those in the audience had read them too.

Wingate made a motion to not approve the ninth-12th grade textbook. It was seconded by Sheads and approved 3-2 with school board members Damon Myers and Nita Collier dissenting.

Allen said a new committee needs to be formed to review the books, one that contains a diverse group of people, not just one voice. She said only four textbooks are approved by the state and it’s unlikely one will fill the wants of everyone.

Superintendent Anna Graham said the process needs to be followed without being rushed. She said the other options are just going to be from more large textbook companies and if rushed, board members may miss something much worse than what was found to be concerning in “Into Literature.”

“You need to go slow and do the process,” she said.

Assistant superintendent Cathy Jones said the division also has to figure out what teachers are going to do in the first few months of the school year since adopting a textbook is a multi-month process.

“We’ll need to restart the textbook committee selection process,” Graham said.