Textbook redo

Days after the Madison County School Board opted to not adopt a new Language Arts textbook the decision was reversed.

Last Monday, school board members opted 3-2 to not adopt Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Into Literature” for grades nine through 12. Board member Christopher Wingate shared his concerns regarding the textbook including 13 texts that he said failed to promote a love of country, citizenship or present an unbiased approach to these topics; failed to promote respect for marriage family and parents; or disrespected religious faith. Board member Charlie Sheads agreed. Dozens of citizens shared their opinions on the issue, with some supporting the adoption and others opposing it. Ultimately, the board voted 3-2 to not adopt the textbook. Board chairman Karen Allen was among those approving the motion to not adopt along with Wingate and Sheads.

However, the following afternoon, a special called meeting was issued for Thursday evening stating that Allen had misunderstood the motion and she intended to approve the adoption of the textbook.

On Thursday, board members again took their seats on the stage with Sheads appearing via phone due to illness. Board member Nita Collier made a motion to amend the previous action to not approve the recommended textbooks and instead vote to approve the textbooks excluding Wingate’s questionable 13 texts. It was seconded by Sheads.

Wingate said he would still vote against the selection because the bias of the publishing company runs deep. He said he’d like to see resources added to promote love of country and family.

Sheads said the board had discussed a compromise which was what it did Monday when opting to adopt the textbook for grades six through eight, but not grades nine through 12. He said he felt the new meeting was an illegal meeting and said he was very disappointed as were a lot of citizens.

Collier’s motion adopting the textbook was approved 3-2 with Sheads and Wingate dissenting.

“I apologize for messing up,” Allen said. “Anyone can mess up. If you regularly attend [these] meetings you probably knew what I meant.”

Allen, who stated at the end of Monday’s meeting she would resign by the end of the month, also rescinded her resignation.

“I’m proud to be on this board,” she said. “It’s challenging at times, but I feel strongly about what [we] do for the students and Madison County. For 40 years I have cared and I plan to keep caring for everyone including this board.”

Wingate said he felt the textbook approval process as a whole needs revamping, stating that it was unfair to the board to put it in a position to approve something it felt was biased without any other option to fall back on. He asked that in the future a report be given including when each textbook was last adopted. He said a revised textbook adoption policy is needed. The board is currently working on a revised policy with suggestions from Wingate.

“The suggestion was made that [these are] just textbooks; we’re not talking about the morality of children,” he added. “Texts matter. What children read matters. It forms their ideals for years to come.”

Wingate said the board needs to be transparent with clear communication. He said each members needs to figure out how to do this without the current “churn” that is occurring. He encouraged teachers to remember the board’s policy requiring unbiased teaching. He also said families and students who use the book have the right to opt out of selections that are against how they want to teach their child.

Allen said anyone who wishes to review the textbooks and selections students are reading can do so by contacting their child’s school.

The 13 questionable texts were eliminated according to the approved motion, but remain in the textbook. Superintendent Anna Graham said eliminating them means they will not be used in the curriculum.