Textbook adoption delayed

In a night that included proposed policy revisions about parental review of instructional materials, school board members punted a decision on one Language Arts textbook.

While “Open Court Reading” for students in kindergarten through fifth grade easily received unanimous approval for adoption, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s “Into Literature” for grades sixth through 12th did not.

School board member Christopher Wingate motioned that the decision on adoption of the textbook be delayed an additional month to allow more study of the book. He said he has lots of concerns, especially about the current events link that accompanies the textbook. School board member Charles Sheads seconded the motion.

Superintendent Anna Graham said the current events link is part of the student portal, but students could choose to not access it. However, she said students have Chromebooks and thus can access numerous news organizations.

Wingate said the link leads to five sources, all of which are very progressive. He said the first link was to a video that was very dismissive of the pro-life stance.

Wingate’s sentiment echoes those highlighted in a U.S. News article from last July that highlighted complaints from Naples, Florida parents who wished to stop the Collier County School Board from approving the same textbook. The issue was not with the book itself, but rather with the publisher which had shared posts about racial injustice and expressed a commitment to Black Lives Matter on its website. The parents said these actions amounted to endorsing critical race theory in schools.

School board member Nita Collier asked how delaying an adoption of the book would affect professional development. All school divisions who adopt a book then select from the same limited slots for training on the material. Graham said it’s unknown how delaying the adoption would affect the school division’s training opportunities.

School board chairman Karen Allen questioned what would occur over the month that hadn’t already been done. She said everyone had asked questions about the material which were answered. She also said the textbook companies are the textbook companies.

Wingate said in one month, the board would vote on it and if not adopted, would continue to use the old book. The last time Language Arts textbooks were adopted in the school division was 2005. Typically books are adopted every six years, but the schedule was affected by COVID-19 when teachers weren’t present to review materials.

School board member Charles Sheads asked if there were any conservative textbook companies. Wingate said there probably are.

Collier said she was comfortable with the materials included in the bundle the school division would be purchasing. She and Allen voted against Wingate’s motion to delay. Wingate and Sheads voted for it leaving the tie-breaker to newcomer Damon Myers.

Myers took several minutes before speaking, ultimately siding with Wingate and Sheads.

Over the next month, board members will send any questions about the proposed material to Graham who will then compile the answers and make them available in a document on the school division’s website. The textbook will again be up for adoption during the June board meeting.

Want to review the book?

To review HMH Into Literature™ Virginia Grades 6–12

Go to hmhco.com/VAliteraturereturn.

Enter your username and password.

Teacher access:

USERNAME: HMH-LiteratureTeacher

PASSWORD: Password1!

Student access:

USERNAME: HMH-LiteratureStudent

PASSWORD: Password1!

(Your username and password are case-sensitive. Please enter carefully.)