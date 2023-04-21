Richard Teig, a resident of Madison County, recently presented a Remington 513T Marksman Rifle for the Madison American Legion and 4-H Marksman Program. The Legion thanks Mr. Teig for his donation.
Teig donates rifle to Legion
