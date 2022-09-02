Tax rate decreased

Madison County now has one of the lowest personal property tax rates in the region.

Last week, supervisors approved a new tax rate, amending the current personal property rate of $3.60 per $100 assessed value to just $3.00 per $100 assessed value. The new rate is lower than what was originally advertised for a public hearing—$3.20 and repealing the vehicle license fee. The $30 vehicle license fee remains intact.

The vehicle license fee accumulates approximately $465,000 in revenue annually. Due to the increased assessed value of vehicles, original $3.60 tax rate was projected to total $6.7 million approximately. Factoring in the license fee and the anticipated delinquent tax amount, personal property revenue was projected to total approximately $6.6 million. Reducing the rate by $.60 still provides an increase in revenue from the current year, but board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said it will provide some relief to taxpayers. He said it will also hopefully keep the board from having to drastically increase the rate next year as the value of vehicles decreases.

Board members proposed various rates before deciding on $3.00. The original proposal was to decrease the rate to $3.20 without the license fee. Supervisor James Jewett suggested $3.05 with the license fee which he said would give some relief to those with newer or larger vehicles while also keeping “skin in the game” since driving a vehicle means potentially needing county EMS should something go wrong.

Supervisor Carty Yowell suggested $2.91 with the license fee to equalize the rate.

“I want to avoid $2.91 this year and then back up to $3.20 next year,” he said.

No one spoke during public comment. The $3.00 per $100 assessed value rate, with the license fee intact, was approved 5-0.

The Madison rate is now the lowest among several counties despite tax rate amendments in those localities. In Orange County, the rate on cars and trucks was lowered from $3.75 to $3.50 per $100 of assessed value. In Culpeper County, the rate on the special class was lowered from $3.50 to $3.00 and the vehicle license tax was repealed. In Page County, the rate was lowered from $4.40 to $3.85 and in Rappahannock County the rate was reduced from $4.25 to $3.10. No changes have been made to personal property tax rates in Greene County.