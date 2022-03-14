Supervisors trim contributions to agencies, orgs

On the chopping block were county contributions to organizations. Some of the contributions are mandated such as the contribution to the health department while others, like funding Legal Aid, are not. Currently, requests for contributions in the upcoming fiscal year total approximately $2.2 million with some numbers yet to be refined.

Several items were decreased from the requested amount while others were cut completely. Supervisors opted to reduce the county’s contribution to the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council from the requested $8,130 to just $1,000, choosing to see if the group could “get its act together.” The board also reduced the $54,000 request from Germanna Community College to just $5,000. The college has asked for additional funding for several years to contribute towards its upcoming construction project at the Locust Grove Campus. The supervisors have declined the increased ask each time. The group also opted to fund the Boys & Girls Club at $1,000, down from its $5,000 request and $2,000 allocated in the current fiscal year budget. Just $500 has been allocated for the fair, half of its $1,000 request. The same amount was chosen for the Madison Senior Center. The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District was flat funded at $31,333. Seven hundred and fifty dollars was allocated to Northern Virginia 4-H, down from its $3,550 ask. Legal Aid is set to receive nothing compared to its $2,000 request.