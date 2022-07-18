Supervisors to hose RSA-related public hearing

Three counties will hold public hearings regarding ones withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

In the next few weeks, supervisors from Madison, Orange and Greene counties will hold public hearings at each of their respective meetings to gather input on the withdrawal and transition agreement for Greene County from RSA. Madison County will hold its public hearing July 26 at 6 p.m. Orange County will hold the same hearing on Aug. 9 and its currently unknown as to when the Greene hearing will be. The withdrawal was approved via an adopted resolution by the RSA Board of Members during a special called meeting June 30. That vote followed the board’s earlier adoption of the withdrawal and transition agreement which was executed that day. Code requires the board of members to approve the withdrawal within 15 days of the execution of the agreement, thus the reason for the special hearing.

Now, the three counties are required to hold public hearings and approve a resolution agreeing to the withdrawal within 45 days of RSA’s approval of the withdrawal, hence the upcoming public hearings. Seems like a lot of steps? It is.

Following each of the public hearings and subsequent approvals of the withdrawal, there are still more steps. Greene County has to file its withdrawal application with both the Virginia Resource Authority (VRA) and the State Corporation Commission (SCC) and receive approval from both. The submission to VRA has to be within 15 days after the execution of the agreement. Five days after that approval, Greene has to provide the RSA, Orange and Madison with written confirmation from the VRA of its approval. Then the county has 15 days to prepare its withdrawal application for the SCC. RSA, Orange and Madison will have 15 days after receiving it to provide comments before its sent to the SCC.

Should either the VRA or SCC not approve the withdrawal, Greene County will remain a member of RSA.