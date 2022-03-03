Supervisors say "no" to ordinance

Supervisors are saying “no” to a town historical district zoning overlay.

During last week’s board meeting, Madison County Supervisors voiced their opposition of the Town of Madison Planning Commission’s plan to pass a historical district zoning overlay ordinance. As currently written, the draft ordinance would place buildings as contributing structures requiring owners to obtain a zoning clearance for maintenance repairs using reasonably matching design and materials or for painting currently unpainted stone or brick on a contributing structure. The draft was floated around a few years ago and received an overwhelming lack of support, and outright disdain, from numerous town residents. Now, its back again with the draft likely headed to a vote next month.

The county owns several buildings within town limits and isn’t keen on the oversight of a historic district commission, which is what the ordinance would create. Supervisor Dustin Dawson said he isn’t a fan of the ordinance, which he said would require property owners to apply for a certificate of appropriateness for any changes they’d want to make to their buildings. Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman agreed.

“I’m philosophically opposed to any historic district,” supervisors James Jewett added. “This is something we need to be very careful with so it doesn’t cause county taxpayers unnecessary fees for renovations.”

Supervisor Carty Yowell said any fees should be waived for the county buildings.

Dawson made a motion to request he town not move forward with the ordinance. It was seconded by Hoffman and approved 5-0.