Supervisors approve

The Madison County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget last week.

The approximately $64.7 million budget, of which approximately $30.1 million is in the general fund, contains no tax or fee increases. According to Madison County Administrator Jonathon Weakley, the budget is one that focuses on two core services—education and public safety. A large portion of funding is aimed at supporting the county’s workforce while addressing current issues, but not turning attention away from long-term goals and future needs.

The budget is balanced using approximately $461,000 from fund balance. It includes $7.1 million in capital spending, which is mostly funded by debt proceeds, grants and fund balance. No new debt is incurred in the budget. Capital projects include the public safety radio project and financial software installation, both of which are ongoing from the current year. Funding is included for vehicle replacements, two drones and three drone certifications at the sheriff’s office; security improvements at the commonwealth attorney’s office; broadband which is covered via American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding; the creation of a master CIP/asset management plan; the first phase of planning a new EMS station; and some facilities and maintenance projects such as painting, HVAC replacements and parking lot paving.

Outside agencies will receive $2.3 million collectively. This includes funding for the library, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and more.

Three positions are included in the budget—a new records management clerk at the sheriff’s office; a new IT position; the conversion of a part-time maintenance position at parks and recreation to a full-time position; and the promotion of an employee to be a new division chief in EMS. The budget also includes a 5% cost of living adjustment for all employees; The 5.5% health insurance increase is absorbed by the county and employees will receive a monthly deduction on their insurance costs to the tune of $50 for employee only coverage, $100 for employee plus one coverage and $150 for family coverage.

Some major upcoming expenses are not currently included in the proposed budget. It’s still unknown as to what the final resolution of Greene County’s desire to exit the Rapidan Service Authority will be. It’s anticipated there will be some cost to Madison County as a result. It’s also likely that implementing broadband will cost more than the approximately $2.5 million in ARPA funds and improvements are needed to the county’s IT network. Those improvements have not yet been refined.

In addition to approving the budget, supervisors also unanimously approved the tax rates. Real estate remains $0.74 per $100 of assessed value; personal use vehicles and trailers are $3.60 per $100 of assessed value. Motor coaches are $1.77 per $100 of assessed value and all other tangible personal property is $3.10 per $100 of assessed value. Machinery and tools tax remains $1.67 per $100 of assessed value and merchant’s capital is $0.86 per $100 assessed value.

“It’s worth noting this time last year we had a three-cent increase and were anticipating another increase this year and the next few years,” board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said. “This year’s process was so easy. We’re financially healthier than we have been in years.”

Jackson credited everyone who has spent conservatively for the change.