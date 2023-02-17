Making true to a claim that he intended to enforce the contract, would-be Criglersville Elementary School purchaser Felix Schapiro has filed a civil suit against the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

Last month, supervisors voted against selling the former school to Schapiro via his Criglersville Elementary School, LLC.

The decision followed an earlier denial of a rezoning request for the property. In June, developer Felix Schapiro submitted a rezoning request for the 5.83 acre parcel to change it from A1, Agriculture, to M1, Industrial Limited, to allow for a mixed use development. Schapiro intended to purchase the property which includes both the two-story school building and the former adjacent voting precinct. He hoped to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset.

Despite numerous conditions on the rezoning, the request was ultimately denied after neighbors balked. In a multi-hour public hearing held in October, they voiced concerns about noise and light pollution, a lack of infrastructure for the influx of people attending events at the development and what they dubbed spot zoning. Those concerns were reiterated again at a subsequent board meeting and via a seven-page document submitted by “The Criglersville Community.” Alternate proposals for the property were also submitted and the Robinson Rose Community Alliance (RRCA) was organized to purchased the property to create a community space. In November, supervisors denied Schapiro’s application opting to pursue a request for proposals process to solicit proposals for the property in early 2023.

However, that process was abandoned after Schapiro and his team submitted amendments to their sale contract. The original contract was suppose to close back in the fall, but that never happened after the rezoning was denied. The amended contract contained a sale price of $25,000 with the county retaining an easement of nearly one acre to preserve the Madison County Historical Society’s Mountain Museum. The amendments recognized the property as A-1 and acknowledged the supervisors could decide to never change that zoning. Any future use as a private school or daycare would require a special use permit and the property could not be used as an equipment storage yard, inventory storage yard or salvage yard. The present day playground equipment would be removed prior to closing. The purchaser would be required to begin rehabilitation of the school building within 13 months of the conveyance of the title and a certificate of occupancy would have to be obtained within four years. The county retained a first right of refusal to purchase the property should the purchaser fail to obtain the permit in the time stated. Supervisors turned it down. Now, they’re facing a lawsuit.

Schapiro filed suit Feb. 7 in Madison County Circuit Court. In it he alleges the county breached the contract. He said the original contract’s closing date of Sept. 14 was an error as the county’s own schedule wouldn’t allow for the rezoning hearing to be held prior to that date. Following the rezoning denial, the suit alleges that Schapiro formally waived the rezoning contingency and requested closing documents with a closing date of Dec. 9. The county sent a letter on Nov. 16 terminating the contract, yet Schapiro alleges the two parties continued to engage in negotiations up to the Jan. 24 public hearing when the county declined the amended contract.

The suit alleges that Schapiro has been damaged by the non-sale. He seeks either the transfer of the property or an amount reflecting the loss of plantiff’s benefit of the bargain plus his $5,000 earnest deposit money and any other relief the court deems just and proper. Schapiro’s suit alleges the fair market value of the Criglersville Elementary School property to be at least $800,000.

As of Tuesday, no response has been filed by the county.