A Stanardsville man has been charged with the arson of a Wolftown church.

On January 25, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old Rose Park United Methodist Church. The fire caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild. The church body has been worshipping with sister church Madison United Methodist Church since the fire. The two churches are pat of the Madison Charge and share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

On Jan. 31, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of David Netting, 45, of Stanardsville. Netting has been charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring, etc. a property or monument; and burning or destroying a dwelling, house, etc. He was injured in the fire and taken to VCU Medical Center before being arrested Jan. 28 and held in the Richmond City Jail. He was transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail Feb. 1 where he remains.

Netting appeared in Madison County General District Court Feb. 2. Attorney Mike Hallahan has been assigned to represent him. A bond hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 948-5161.