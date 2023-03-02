In November, Madison County School Board members asked superintendent Anna Graham to survey staff members to gauge interest regarding concealed carry at the county’s four schools. On Saturday, Graham shared those survey results.

The topic was placed on the November board agenda by board member Charles Sheads who said he wanted to discuss the idea of enabling “trained and proficient” school staff to have the opportunity to carry concealed firearms on school property during school activity hours. He said he would never make the staff carry weapons, but he wanted to see if there was an interest. He suggested including the question on Graham’s next survey to staff. If there was interest, Sheads suggested then surveying the community to garner additional input. During Saturday morning’s school board retreat, Graham revealed the results of the survey. Of the school system’s more than 300 employees, 75 responded to questions regarding the carrying of firearms. Of the respondents, which were all anonymous, 73.3% answered no, non-law enforcement, trained staff members should not be permitted to carry firearms on school grounds. Eight percent said the should be permitted to carry firearms and 18.7% said maybe.

When asked if they would be willing to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds if permitted by law, 80% said no, 13.3% said yes and 7.7% said maybe.

Many of the respondents provided additional comments to the questions, with one stating police officers should be the only ones with weapons on school grounds. “Mental health problems and lack of training could impact everyone if used by a teacher or other non-trained personnel,” they continued. At least two staff members said they would feel even more unsafe if their coworkers had firearms and one staff member who also has children in the school system said they would be extremely upset if their children’s teacher had a weapon on them. Three respondents to the survey said they would resign if staff members were allowed to carry firearms on campus. Others labeled the idea as “dangerous,” “asinine,” “ridiculous,” and “terrifying.”

One person who voted in favor of both allowing non-law enforcement, trained staff members to carry firearms and said they would be willing to carry one themselves said that training and vetting of eligible candidates would have to be rigorous and strict. Those who passed the standards would have to highly proficient with their firearm “so as not to endanger other students while attempting to protect them during a deadly force encounter. This should include having detailed knowledge of the law, rules of engagement, firearm safety, operation of the firearm and shooting accuracy.”

Another respondent who answered “yes” to both questions said they have 13 years of prior law enforcement experience where they carried a firearm.

A respondent who answered “maybe” to both questions advocated for extensive training and asked how it would be funded, how police would differentiate between a staff member and a shooter during an incident and how to ensure armed staff wouldn’t attack the students. “This is a sensitive topic that if permitted and approached correctly could prevent great harm, but without addressing every aspect, could prove to be fatal,” they said. “We need to figure out if we have the capability to take on such a task first, should it ever come to fruition.”

A respondent who answered “maybe” to allowing the carrying of firearms, but “no” to doing so themselves also advocated for a school board policy with extensive background checks and training. They also suggested limiting the number of those carrying to one or two per building.

Some respondents said the survey was a waste of time since the carrying of firearms on campus isn’t even an option. State law prohibits firearms on school property, except by law enforcement. Guns on campus became a hot topic in the 1990s with Congress introducing two separate gun-free zone acts. No changes have been made to allow guns on school property in Virginia. However, other states are making changes. As of May, nine states exempt school employees from firearms bans with prior approval from the school board or superintendent. Seven states also require school employees to be licensed to carry a firearm. Seven states also require school employees to complete training programs, typically provided by a local law enforcement agency.