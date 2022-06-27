Squad donating AEDs

The Madison County Rescue Squad (MCRS) was dissolved as an emergency medical services agency last year, but members are still leaving a lasting legacy.

Last year, county supervisors signed a resolution dissolving the volunteer service organization. However, the members are still meeting monthly and contributing to the health of the community via a new project—supplying Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) to every church in the county.

There are numerous churches of every faith denomination throughout the county. In addition to religious services, the buildings serve as community meeting centers hosting everything from private events to committee and organization meetings. Some also serve as polling locations during annual elections. Currently, there are 10 AEDs in county-owned buildings along Main Street, plus each school has one on every floor and recently, Madison County EMS utilized a Culpeper Wellness Foundation grant to purchase 17 more—one for each deputy in the county. Adding AEDs to churches will expand accessibility to the lifesaving devices.

According to MCRS Member Linda Bazzle, the squad recently purchased eight AEDs and donated them for placement to Mountain View Chapel which meets at Renback Barn in Rochelle; Fellowship Baptist Church which is located on Gate Road; Antioch Baptist Church and Beth Car Baptist Church which are located on Mud Road; The Flock which is located in Pratts; Rapidan Baptist Church in Wolftown; Novum Baptist Church in Reva; and Oak Grove Mennonite Church in Aroda.

Bazzle said the plan is to continue donating the devices to churches at each monthly MCRS meeting. The devices are being purchased using funds raised by the squad during its time of service. All funds donated by the county for the squad’s intended building project have been returned. Funds raised from private citizens were also returned, sent to a similar organization or are being used for the project, depending on donors’ wishes.

Bazzle said the project is a large undertaking, but one that will leave a lasting impact.

“This is leaving a legacy in the community,” Bazzle said. “It’s going to cost quite a bit of money, but it’s well worth it. Hopefully it’ll save someone’s life.”