Solar farm on U.S. Rt. 29?

A solar farm could be coming to Madison.
Last week, planning commissioners discussed the possibility of a solar farm being constructed on a 91-acre parcel located on US Rt. 29 next to Yoder’s Country Market.
No formal application has been submitted yet, but Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) Director of Development Daniel Band said he wanted to gage the interest of the county in the possible project. LCR is a development and construction firm that focuses on building solar projects throughout the northeast and mid-Atlantic states. The company is currently developing projects in the Dominion and Appalachian Power Company utilities within the state and has identified Madison County as a promising area for its next project. Band said the 91-acre parcel, owned by James and Jean Beall of Williamsburg, is very well-suited for a solar project since it’s very close to good utility lines and relatively flat. The property is currently zoned B1 near the road and A1 elsewhere. It would require a rezoning to M1 to allow for the construction of a solar project.
Band said the project would be about $10 million to build with significant purchases in the county and is low impact compared to some other projects, including housing developments, since it doesn’t cause traffic, pollution or a draw on services like EMS and schools. Band said LCR looks to hire and spend locally as much as possible. The project also wouldn’t require any county investment and instead could be a revenue source.
Band explained that last year the Virginia General Assembly passed a law allowing localities to negotiate revenue-sharing agreements with solar develops so that the developer makes yearly payments per megawatt of energy installed. The law has resulted in significant revenue for counties throughout the state, he said. The revenue would basically be in the form of an annual tax on the project.
Band said the project would be on-line for approximately 25 years after which time it would be decommissioned and the parcel could be returned to farmland. He said the project would plug into the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative grid and would be used to help power the grid. Band said initial conversations have been had with the utility.
Planning commissioner Daniel Crigler pointed out that Yoder’s Country Market already uses solar power for its building.
“I went to South Carolina and went by one solar farm, it just looked like mirrors in a field,” he said.
Band said the project hasn’t been designed yet, but he has looked at the county’s solar ordinance. He noted that the setbacks are relatively large compared to elsewhere. Land disturbance, he said, would be minimal with solar panels planted approximately 8-feet in the ground at fixed tilt with a 30% slope. The project would generate approximately 25 megawatts of power.
“If you stick houses there, that’s a draw on EMS, schools, fire,” commissioner Pete Elliott said. “This generates revenue. It could be a good thing.”
Should LCR move forward with submitting an application and the rezoning be approved by the county, it’ll still be years before the project will be completed. Band said PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization, normally takes a year to review the project.
“Altogether, you’re looking at about two to three years,” Band said.