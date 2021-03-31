Solar farm on U.S. Rt. 29?

No formal application has been submitted yet, but Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) Director of Development Daniel Band said he wanted to gage the interest of the county in the possible project. LCR is a development and construction firm that focuses on building solar projects throughout the northeast and mid-Atlantic states. The company is currently developing projects in the Dominion and Appalachian Power Company utilities within the state and has identified Madison County as a promising area for its next project. Band said the 91-acre parcel, owned by James and Jean Beall of Williamsburg, is very well-suited for a solar project since it’s very close to good utility lines and relatively flat. The property is currently zoned B1 near the road and A1 elsewhere. It would require a rezoning to M1 to allow for the construction of a solar project.