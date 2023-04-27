Not ready to go to public hearing, that was the consensus about an application for a solar farm after last week’s planning commission workshop.

This is just the latest delay in a project that has been on and off the table for years. In 2021, an application was submitted by James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC Representative Tina Weaver to rezone a 91.89 acre parcel beside Yoder’s Country Market to M1, limited industrial. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. The application also requested a special use permit (SUP) to construct a solar project on the property. That application went to a public hearing, but was tabled by the applicants and ultimately pulled from consideration.

Months later, the applicants appeared back before the planning commission with a representative from Louth Callan Renewables (LCR). LCR is a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia. LCR submitted a draft site plan to the county for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November. However, the actual application for the rezoning and SUP was never submitted and again the project was off the table.

Now, it’s back. In February, LCR submitted an application for the rezoning and SUP on the 91.89 acre property owned by James Beall via his LLC, SBF Madison VA and Weaver via Springbrook Farm at Madison LLC.

The project aims to generate 30,761 megawatts per year over a 25-year contract with an option to extend 10 years and will tie into Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) electrical grid at the Pratts substation. Solar panels will cover 59 of the parcels 91.89 acres with 32 acres dedicated to open space and two acres covered by impervious surface. The project will have a landscape buffer in accordance with the county’s ordinance requirements and will feature native plant species for pollinators. LCR CEO Nick Sylvestre said the plan is to partner with the Virginia State Beekeepers Association and local bee farmers to host hives on-site to support local honey businesses. He said he’s also like to utilize sheep to manage vegetation.

If approved, the project would take about 15 months to construct from start to finish and Sylvestre said LCR works with local labor to provide an economic stimulus. LCR would pay half of the machinery and tools tax, plus an annual capital payment of $100,000 for the life of the project. County planner Ligon Webb estimates total revenue of approximately $5.7 million over 25 years. The county would look at implementing a different depreciation for solar-related machinery and tools than the standard one that depreciates fully over five years.

However, last week planning commissioners said several items were missing from the application.

The county’s zoning ordinance, specifically 14-19-3, requires the submission of several items before the issuance of a special use permit. These include a feasibility impact study demonstrating the amount of power generated can be supported by the relevant electrical company and electric grid; an economic cost/benefit analysis; a view shed analysis conducted from the perspectives of neighboring landowners and roadway travelers; and a decommissioning plan with an appropriate surety bond.

A feasibility study was submitted back in 2022, but wasn’t signed by REC and wasn’t included with the latest application. A copy was sent out by Webb following last week’s worksession. Commissioners said the cost/benefit analysis, the view shed analysis and the decommissioning plan hadn’t been submitted. One big question was where the lines would be located to get the power from the project on U.S. 29 to the Pratts substation near the intersection of Rts. 230 and 231. Initially, LCR said they would connect via existing infrastructure. However last week Sylvestre said that they’d pursue one of two routes—down U.S. 29 and around the corner to the substation or U.S. 29 to Rt. 230 to the substation. He said the line would be run on existing poles, but commissioners said they weren’t aware of any existing poles in the route.

“Last time, you were connecting to an existing line, now its a new line,” commissioner Pete Elliott said. “We need to know where that line is going to go.”

The impact feasibility study states a two mile line will need to be built extending around the northeast side of the proposed facility. A map included in the study shows the line traveling U.S. 29, turning near the high school and following Fairground Road to the substation.

Commissioner Steve Carpenter said a vegetative buffer, as required by the county’s zoning ordinance, also still wasn’t shown as being around the entire project site. He said its not reasonable for adjoining landowners’ existing buffer to be considered as satisfying the requirement. Sylvestre disagreed.

“It’s always been our experience that natural buffer is buffer,” he said.

Carpenter said the questions the commission had would have been satisfied by the documents that hadn’t yet been submitted. He expressed dismay that the worksession was basically used up with questions that should have been already answered.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson questioned how the project could be on the table for next week’s joint public hearing with so many unanswered questions.

“There are multiple questions, the siting agreement isn’t done,” he said. “It seems this has to go to another worksession. It doesn’t seem all the way vetted or all the way done.”

Supervisor Carty Yowell agreed.

“It’s not fair to not have these documents well in advance for citizens,” he said. “I want to see the documents labeled as they are in the ordinance. There’s no way this can go to public hearing. We have to have at least one more worksession.”

County administrator Jonathon Weakley suggested LCR become very familiar with the requirements of the county zoning ordinance and the items that must be submitted before any SUP can be issued. He also said the bond has to be approved before the permit is issued.

Webb suggested continuing to work over the next week to get the documents ahead of the public hearing.

The following day, he forwarded an email from Sylvestre requested to push the project to the June public hearing. That hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison. Sylvestre also expressed his desire to participate in next month’s planning commission worksession.

Meanwhile adjoining landowner Erin Nicholls continued to express her opposition to the project. She acknowledged the anticipated revenue was a “very sexy number” and nothing to sneeze at, but pointed out the annual revenue of approximately $287,000 is less than 1% of the annual revenue of the county. She also said rezoning the property to industrial even with the limitation that it only be used for a solar project is inappropriate. She questioned if future boards would stick to the limit or if she would have to be in front of them in 25 years trying to make them stick to what was set forth decades ago.

Don McCowan of the Piedmont Environmental Council said while the agency is still researching the project, preliminary analysis of soils at the site found acres of prime farmland.

Jim and Kim Smith had additional questions about the overall project. Kim said a previous letter she submitted containing questions was never adequately answered and she would be resubmitting it with new additions such as who the horticulturalists would be, as well as the beekeepers and sheep veterinarians.

Michael Yoder of neighboring Yoder’s Country Market said the land being in corn and beans is perfect, but he understands the owners not wanting to keep it that way. He said he’s not crazy about solar, but said the only utility currently in front of his store is a water line he paid to install.

“I certainly don’t want overhead lines in front of Yoders,” he said.

The next planning commission workshop will be held May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.