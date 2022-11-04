Solar farm application delayed

A solar farm project initially thought to be on this week’s agenda, has been delayed.

During last month’s planning commission worksession, commissioners were told the anticipated application for a rezoning and special use permit (SUP) to construct a solar project on 91.89 acres in Madison had not been submitted and would likely not be submitted in the future. Initially, it had been thought the application would be submitted in time to appear on the November joint meeting agenda for a public hearing.

However, the application is still coming. Property owners James and Jean Bealls and Springbrook Farm LLC Representative Tina Weaver said they intend to continue pursuing the solar project. The three aim to rezone approximately 91.89 acres beside Yoder’s Country Market to limited industrial M1. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. An SUP will also be needed to develop a commercial solar energy facility on the property.

An application was submitted for the project last year and went to a public hearing, before it was tabled by the applicants and ultimately pulled from consideration. The discussion was revived in August when the applicants appeared before the planning commission with a representative from Louth Callan Renewables (LCR). LCR was on the project at the very beginning and is a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia.

LCR submitted a draft site plan to the county for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November. The site plan utilizes the new 100 feet setback requirement, a change from the original 300 feet which was made in December. A feasibility study has also been completed with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC). That study, 102 pages in length, determined that a 16.75 megawatt solar project is feasible. If built, it will tie into REC’s electrical grid at the Pratts substation. A new 34.5kV distribution line will be constructed to the project.

The Bealls and Weaver said they made the decision to delay submitting the applications, but aren’t stepping away from the project.

“We have decided to delay submission of our rezoning application,” they said in an email last week. “We intend to continue discussions with Madison County regarding our solar project and our desire to retain our family farm while preserving open space and reducing density, and providing a positive contribution to the county tax base lowering taxes for our fellow citizens. Our farm is the perfect location given its proximity to an REC substation on one side and Route 29 on the other side. Properly screened most people will never know it’s there.”

LCR CEO and founder Nick Sylvestre said his company is excited to continue to help Virginia reach its renewable energy goals.

Meanwhile, Erin and Allan Nichols, who have been vocal about their opposition to the project, have launched keepmadisonbeautiful.com. The site presents information countering the rezoning and SUP applications, as well as a link to a petition opposing the project. Allan Nichols planned to speak at this week’s joint meeting of the board of supervisors and planning commission, after presstime.