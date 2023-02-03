The combination of native spring wildflowers and youth creativity is being encouraged through Shenandoah National Park’s “Youth Wildflower Art Contest.” This annual art contest will once again be held through online submissions, but with a new twist ~ it is statewide!

This expansion will include all K-12 students in public, private or city schools, and home-schooled students, throughout Virginia. Art may be submitted from February 13 through April 7, 2023. Students may submit for themselves, or teachers, parents, and guardians may submit art for their students as well.

For entry forms, contest rules, wildflower list, reference photo gallery, tips and tricks for making art, and instructions for uploading artwork to the online platform visit: https://www.nps.gov/shen/youth-wildflower-art-contest.htm

Judging will be among four grade levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Artists must submit works that lay flat and are approximately 8.5 by x 11-inches in media such as acrylic, crayon, watercolor, fiber, pencil, charcoal, small crochet or knit projects, etc. 3D pieces, computer-generated and digital art and photographs of flowers will not be accepted.

Entrants will each receive recognition of their talent and efforts. Awards will go to the top entries from each age category, as well as the “Best in Show.” Winning artists will be invited for an awards ceremony in May and winning art will be displayed in the park for a time.

For more information about the art contest, contact shen_education@nps.gov.