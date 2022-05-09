Six year plan approved

Madison County has a new Secondary Six-Year Plan (SSYP).

Last week, supervisors approved the county’s latest iteration of the SSYP, a document that prioritizes spending for transportation improvement projects over the next six fiscal years. The plan is updated and approved each year by the board of supervisors following a public hearing.

To be included in the plan, roads have to require minimal changes to the grade and drainage. They also cannot have any several vertical or horizontal alignment problems and trips per day have to fall between 50 and 1,500 vehicles. The road must also remain rural and not have expected major traffic flow increases or development.

The plan utilizes both telefee funds and district grant unpaved funds. Over the next six fiscal years, approximately $2 million is set aside among the two fund sources for road improvements under the SSYP.

During last week’s public hearing, numerous residents spoke out about issues involving Turner Drive. Thirteen landowners from the road were in attendance with many sharing their concerns. Pamela Wilson asked that unallocated funds be set aside for Turner Drive.

VDOT Resident Engineer Carrie Shepheard said only .44 miles of the road qualifies for the rural rustic program. She said after that point, the road narrows and 16’ is unachievable. VDOT doesn’t widen roads as part of the rural rustic program because that would result in a construction project involving the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for stormwater management.

“It becomes cost prohibitive,” she said.

However, Shepheard said if landowners are willing to relocate fences and trees to get the needed width that would be appreciated. She said VDOT could meet with the landowners to discuss the issues further.

“Teamwork here is going to pay off,” Wilson said. “We want the road paved, proper drainage and state maintenance.”

Howard Turner said he was to have the bus come up Turner Drive to ensure children are safe and do not have to walk from the adjoining Twymans Mill Road.

Some Turner Drive residents said work was done on their road over a decade ago, but was stopped mid-project.

“The end of the road was widened about 10 years ago,” Whitney Larken said. “We were told the road was going to be tarred and widened, but it stopped midstream.”

Several years ago, an intersection improvement project was completed at Turner Drive and Twymans Mill to increase safety. Larken said that was a different project than the one she had referenced. Denise Lynch agreed.

“A yellow dozer sat on the side of the road for six months like a lawn ornament then disappeared,” she said.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said the county will find out what happened with the supposed project. In the meantime, he said it sounds like some maintenance work is needed. Supervisor James Jewett agreed.

Meanwhile Charles Slaughter asked that Twymans Mill be added to the SSYP.

“It’s a very dangerous road,” he said. “Traffic is being increased all the time. The road is rough, the shoulders are narrow and there’s a storm drainage problem.”

County administration Jonathon Weakley said he had spoken to Eugene Weaver and Darlene Neff who asked Woodward Hollow Road to be added to the plan.

The final SSYP consists of paving 1.26 miles of Desert Road in fiscal year 2023; 1.24 miles of Desert Road in fiscal year 2024; .24 miles of Emmett Road in fiscal year 2025; 2.04 miles of Whippoorwill Road in fiscal year 2026; and 1.76 miles of Walker Lane in fiscal year 2028. Turner Drive was added to the end.

Supervisors approved the plan 5-0.