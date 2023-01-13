Short term rentals approved

A special use permit (SUP) has been approved for short-term rentals in the Graves Mill area of Madison County.

Last week, planning commissioners recommended and supervisors approved an SUP for six short-term rental units on nearly 260 acres in Graves Mill. In November, Rooted Land Company LLC owner Zachary Whitman introduced his project to the Madison County Planning Commission. Whitman plans to construct and operate six short-term rental units on two adjoining parcels he owns in the Graves Mill area. The parcels are located off Graves Mill Road and when combined total 257-acres. The 100-acre parcel is zoned A-1, agriculture, while the 157-acre parcel is split zoned A-1 and C-1, conservation. County zoning ordinances currently allow one short-term rental on a single parcel, making two of the units by-right. The additional units require an SUP.

The 100-acre parcel already has an existing three-bedroom short-term rental unit. Whitman rents the unit via AirBnB, yielding $350-$450 per night, not including taxes and fees. The unit is fairly popular, with several weeks already booked this year.

An additional three-bedroom short-term rental unit is proposed on the 100-acre parcel. Currently, the 157-acre parcel is undeveloped, but one three-bedroom unit and three one-bedroom units are proposed. The two proposed three-bedroom units would be farmhouse two-floor homes with smart board siding and metal roofs. The one-bedroom units would be park model style RVs connected to septic and water.

The units will be served by a single entrance off Graves Mill Road with the one-bedroom units clustered to be served by one septic unit and one well. Whitman said the road does cross the river and he is currently in the process of installing a 100,000 ton bridge.

According to county planner Ligon Webb the project has been in the works for years. Webb said Whitman first approached him about the idea of creating short-term rentals on the property approximately 3.5 years ago when Whitman purchased it.

Whitman’s project comes at a time when supervisors have turned down two other agritourism-related projects after receiving criticisms from community members. An SUP for a glamping project proposed on Fords Shop Road was denied. The project was on a much smaller piece of land, approximately 58-acres, and consisted of 70 short-term rental units. Supervisors also denied an SUP for a developer hoping to turn Criglersville Elementary School into an event venue and boutique hotel with adjoining rental cabins. That parcel is only approximately 5-acres.

However, Webb said Whitman’s project better fits how tourism is perhaps envisioned in Madison County. Webb also said Whitman could have subdivided the property, getting perhaps 10 lots minimum, but instead has chosen to pursue something small scale and work with the county and neighbors on conditions for the development.

“With the last glamping proposal, there were concerns,” Webb said. “I feel opposite about this.”

The one major concern voiced by neighbors, and acknowledged by Webb, is Graves Mill Road. Webb said Whitman’s entrance doesn’t meet site distance requirements at the road’s current unposted default speed of 55mph. However, he said a speed study could be conducted to lower the speed limit.

Nine conditions were proposed to be placed on the SUP. These include having the permit run with the applicant without any ability to revise the permit to increase the amount of rentals; limiting the amount of short-term rentals on the two parcels to just six with two three-bedroom units on one parcel and one three-bedroom unit and three park model units on the other. The new three-bedroom units are capped at 1,800 sq. ft. and the one-bedroom units are capped at approximately 400 sq. ft. All lighting shall be downward pointing and shielded; no events shall be held on site including private, invitation-only events; and all amplified sound shall be prohibited.

Overnight guest vehicles are limited at three for the three-bedroom units and one per one-bedroom unit. Also, an emergency service entrance and exit shall be established utilizing an existing right-of-way off Berry Mountain Lane.

Neighbor Mitch Bernstein praised Whitman on his willingness to work with his neighbors. Bernstein said Whitman could have subdivided the property, but instead opted to pursue a SUP provided transparency for neighbors and community members. Bernstein said his concerns have all been addressed through the conditions applied to the SUP.

“This is a very unobtrusive development,” Bernstein said. “You have to drive way back to see the sites. You won’t see them from the road. We couldn’t have asked for more as neighbors.”

Carmella Patrick, also a neighbor, agreed, but asked for even tighter conditions. She said 29 people is not a small gathering and asked that there be limits to how many people could be on-site at one time.

Young farmer Jacob Gilley voiced support for Whitman’s projects and others like it. He said as a young farmer, he has been looking into other revenue streams for his property in order to be able to continue farming, but increase needed profitability.

“These are important to young producers coming back to the county,” Gilley said. “If you shut it down, producers like myself may become discouraged with purchasing land and keeping it in production agriculture.”

Sherman Patrick, who said he is fairly new to the Graves Mill area, said he doesn’t want to see it become a tourist area with the character changed now that he’s found his slice of heaven. He said the conditions for the SUP are not specific enough and suggested including the operating guidelines in writing so others don’t use Whitman’s SUP for their reasoning to do something similar.

Leri Thomas, however, took issue with what she said is overregulation. She said the Right to Farm Act protects agritourism.

“I’ve been here 43 years, I’ve seen the character change radically,” she said. “I’m not disturbed by most of it, but I am disturbed by overregulation.”

Thomas said a church has more than 25 people, why limit Whitman’s development to 29?

“Who is going to count?” she said. “[During August revival] are you going to ask the Pentecostal Church to turn it down?”

Thomas operates two AirBnbs of her own and said Whitman has put an incredibly valuable facility where there aren’t any unless they’ve been there by a “come here.” She said if people are willing to pay to stay there, she wants more like Whitman who cares for his property and has invested in it.

The planning commissioners recommended approval of the SUP 8-0. Commissioners Peter Work and Daniel Crigler were absent.

Supervisors agreed with the commissioners.

“I think the conditions are specific enough,” supervisor Carty Yowell said. “Each application stands on its own as presented. The ones in November were not in keeping with the county vision; this is.”

“Coming up with the conditions and being transparent is kind of amazing,” board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson added. “It speaks to what kind of neighbor you have.”

Supervisors approved the permit 5-0. They will reach out to VDOT to conduct a speed study on Graves Mill Road to pursue lowering the speed limit.