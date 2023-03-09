A new short-term rental project has been approved.

Last week, Madison County Planning Commissioners recommended and supervisors approved a special use permit (SUP) for three short-term rentals on a 10.7 acre parcel off Etlan Road. Charlottesville resident Simon Graff applied for the permit to operate the units on his A-1 agriculture zoned land. The plan is for each unit to be approximately 1,700 square feet, including outdoor decks, and consist of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The units are unique in that they’ll be elevated with one unit consisting of the main bedrooms with two studies, one higher and one lower, attached via outdoor walkways. The biggest unique characteristic though is that they’re mirrored. The units are made of reflective glass that absorbs the sunlight and is meant to disappear into its surroundings. Similar units have become popular in North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

Graff said the units are fairly small and will each accommodate four people. He said they’re unlikely to generate the type of noise larger homes would, with the idea being those staying in the units would go out and experience all Madison County has to offer. The units will be served via one well with a holding tank and three drain fields.

During a public hearing on the permit, neighbor Jeffrey Yablon voiced his opposition to the project. He said being that Graff doesn’t live on the property, the units will be unmanned with no on-site oversight. Yablon said most jurisdictions wouldn’t allow unhosted short-term rentals.

“This is not the typical NIMBY [Not In My Backyard] project where everyone agrees its good for the overall community, but some nearby neighbors are disproportionally affected,” Yablon said. “These people [staying in these] aren’t going to spend money in Madison County. It may turn a profit, but it will be Graff’s.”

Yablon said Graff is a nice person, but his project is misleading. Yablon said Graff compares it to Rose River Farm’s rentals in Syria, but those have on-site management and aren’t near residential property.

Kenny Lohr suggested having a noise meter in each unit that would automatically alert Graff if the sound was too loud. He said he’s seen similar setups in other short-term rentals.

County planner Ligon Webb said he understands the concerns about the project, but he hasn’t ever received a complaint about a short-term rental. Webb said the people attracted to short-term rentals tend to want to get out and enjoy their surroundings without being disruptive. He said at some point though, the short-term rental market is going to become saturated and the numbers will get to a steady amount. Supervisors recently approved another short-term rental project near Graves Mill.

Similar to that project, Webb suggested seven conditions be placed on the SUP.

“I believe the conditions, if approved, will be enough to ensure it stays a nice site,” he said.

The conditions include the permit running with the land; limiting the units to three with none exceeding 1,800 square feet of interior space; limiting overnight guests’ vehicles to a maximum of six vehicles on site; prohibiting outdoor commercial or produced events including weddings; prohibiting amplified sound; requiring lighting to be downward pointing and shielded; and requiring a landscaping plan be submitted prior to a building permit being issued. Planning commissioners recommended the permit for approval 6-0, but added a condition that each unit not exceed two bedrooms. Commissioner Daniel Crigler was absent.

Supervisors accepted the planning commission’s recommendation and approved the project unanimously.

In addition, VDOT has recommended a second entrance be constructed slightly down the road from the original entrance since the first doesn’t meet the stopping sight distance for a low volume commercial entrance.