Two fires affected Shenandoah National Park last week.
Last Thursday afternoon, crews battled a fire in the Big Meadows area of the park. Power was cut to the area and several trails and Rapidan Road were closed. The fire affected more than 13 acres and was contained hours later by National Park Service Firefighters and a crew from the United State Forest Service. As of Monday, all of the areas had been reopened.
On Sunday, a second fire occurred in the park, this time at the Thornton Gap Entrance. A vehicle caught fire and damaged the entrance station. Outbound traffic was not affected, but as of earlier this week only one inbound lane was open. Vehicles over 11 feet tall were required to stop for assistance and carefully follow signage.