Service dog saga continues

In May, Madison-based Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The filing comes three years after the Attorney General’s Office filed suit in early May 2018 against the nonprofit alleging violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and the Virginia Solicitation of Contributions Law. The nonprofit has described itself as providing service dogs for those with autism, diabetes, post traumatic stress disorder and seizure disorders. Dogs were sold for tens of thousands of dollars to families with autistic and diabetic children. However, the Attorney General’s suit contends the company and Warren violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA) and the Virginia Solicitation of Contributions (VSC) law by deceiving customers about the testing and training the dogs would undergo before being placed; the skills and abilities the dogs would have; how the dogs could be paid for and how long customers would have to pay balances; and why consumers or those donating could not receive refunds. It also calls into question Warren’s statement that he served in the Marines before receiving a medical discharge for diabetes. The suit states he never served in any branch of the military including the Marines.