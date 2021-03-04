Service dog saga continues

A local nonprofit has filed for bankruptcy, in the midst of a multi-year long case involving the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
In May, Madison-based Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The filing comes three years after the Attorney General’s Office filed suit in early May 2018 against the nonprofit alleging violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and the Virginia Solicitation of Contributions Law. The nonprofit has described itself as providing service dogs for those with autism, diabetes, post traumatic stress disorder and seizure disorders. Dogs were sold for tens of thousands of dollars to families with autistic and diabetic children. However, the Attorney General’s suit contends the company and Warren violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA) and the Virginia Solicitation of Contributions (VSC) law by deceiving customers about the testing and training the dogs would undergo before being placed; the skills and abilities the dogs would have; how the dogs could be paid for and how long customers would have to pay balances; and why consumers or those donating could not receive refunds. It also calls into question Warren’s statement that he served in the Marines before receiving a medical discharge for diabetes. The suit states he never served in any branch of the military including the Marines.
“This suit alleges not just dishonest and unlawful business practices, but a recklessness that could have endangered the lives of customers who relied on the claims made by Service Dogs and its owner,” said Attorney General Mark Herring when the suit was filed. “Our investigation shows that, in many instances, Service Dogs was simply selling a $25,000 pet, leaving customers with a huge bill and no protection against a potentially life-threatening blood sugar situation. Customers have a right to rely on the accuracy of a business’s claims, especially when it involves a person’s health and well-being. We will continue to hold businesses to the highest standards and take action whenever necessary to protect Virginia consumers.”
The lawsuit, filed in Madison County Circuit Court, seeks restitution on behalf of the affected consumers, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees and asks the court to block the company from further violations. Civil penalties of up to $2,500 per willful violation of the VCPA are being sought as well as $5,000 per violation of the VSC. The exact number of violations will be determined during trial proceedings. Herring is also seeking accounting from the company of all funds obtained through unlawful solicitations and the creation of a trust so those funds can be provided to an appropriate charity. Since being filed, the suit has been moving through the court system, but redeeming funds against the company could prove tricky.
In May 2020, attorney Stephen Dunn filed a petition on behalf of Warren seeking chapter 7 bankruptcy for SDWR. In a 30-page schedule filed in July 2020, the nonprofit claims to have $73.58 in assets in the form of cash in a Wells Fargo account and $365,562.16 in liabilities. A large portion of the liabilities is $200,000 owed to the IRS with an additional $22,045.45 owed to the Madison County Treasurer. The remainder is owed to several credit card companies, three attorneys, two online lenders and a few banks, as well as some service-based businesses like Safelite Auto Glass. The schedule also lists 180 service dog contracts with individuals.
Gross revenue for the nonprofit is listed at $1.3 million in 2018, $980,000 in 2019 and $219,000 in 2020.
In December, Stephen Scott, the trustee for the bankruptcy estate, filed a motion seeking a judgement consolidating SDWR, Warren and his Madison County property Bordeaux Farms, and trust of the same name, and nonprofit Charitable Occasion, formed by Warren in 2012, into one entity and also aimed to prevent Warren from selling the 158-acre farm property or require all of the net proceeds to be placed into escrow until the case against Warren and SDWR is resolved. The farm property, located on Beahm Town Road, was listed for sale for just under $1.5 million and is currently listed as having a contract pending.
The filing by Scott said that based on the information available to him, Warren used the gross revenue from the business to fund his lavish lifestyle and received compensation in excess of $175,000 per year. He also used SDWR funds to make improvements to this farm property, purchase trucks and custom made trailers and a luxury motorhome “all allegedly for the debtor’s business, but which were also used by Warren [and spouse Jacob] Dudek for personal travel and vacations. By using the donations given to the debtor by families for his own benefit, Warren was able to live a very comfortable lifestyle. He and Dudek lived rent free in the residence on the [Bordeaux Farms] property, which is valued at $1.5 million. They took extravagant vacations, often traveling in the luxury motorhome and neither one held a job outside of the debtor.”
The filing states that when Warren received national negative publicity in 2016 (his company was the focus of a Dr. Phil episode), he began selling dogs at an aggressive rate, selling more than he could deliver and not returning the money raised by purchasers because it had already been spent. Prior to the attorney general filing in May 2018, Scott said Warren transferred SDWR’s assets to former employees and other parties. He also liquidated breeding stock and dogs in a roadside bonding event held two months prior to filing for bankruptcy.
Of the 180 unexpired service dog contracts listed in the bankruptcy filing, Scott said some, if not all, are with families who never received a dog. Of the 116 claims filed in the bankruptcy case, the vast majority are by individuals who had service dog contracts. The claims comprise approximately $1.8 million of the $2.21 million in general unsecured claims. Scott said these families are “left empty-handed and broken hearted” while the farm property is under contract for sale and Warren and his spouse are “looking for a new farm in Florida.”
Scott’s filing seeks a declaratory judgement against Warren for corporate veil piercing under Virginia Law and declaratory judgements against Bordeaux Farms and Charitable Occasion for reverse veil piercing under Virginia Law. In the alternative, the filing seeks a declaratory judgement for substantive consolidation of Warren and the related entities SDWR, Bordeaux Farms and Charitable Occasion. The filing also seeks a declaratory judgement to deem Bordeaux Farms a constructive trust and transferring the farm property to the trust was a fraudulent transfer. The filing also seeks to preserve the property for the benefit of the estate and block Warren and the Bordeaux Farms trust from profiting from the sale. An injunction is also being sought to keep Warren and Charitable Occasion from selling the property that neighbors Bordeaux Farms. According to court records, no determination has been made on the filing.
Last month in the Attorney General’s case against SDWR, Madison County Circuit Court Judge David Franzen granted a default judgement against SDWR after no one appeared in court from the nonprofit. Assistant Attorney General Joelle Gotwals said she wasn’t surprised by the no show considering the organization’s bankruptcy filing. She requested hearing date for restitution, one that would enable the consumers most affected to offer declarations evidencing the violations. A hearing was set for May 17.
Meanwhile, Gotwals appeared back in Madison County Circuit Court last week to defend a claim from the defense that Warren cannot be personally subject to liability. The demurrer, filed by attorney Wyatt Durrette on behalf of Warren, argues that a supplier violates the Charitable Solicitation Act. In this case, he said SDWR is the supplier, not Warren. He said the language of the governing statute precludes Warren violating the act by way of active participation.
Gotwals disagreed, stating Warren through his direct action participated in the wrongdoing of the corporation. She said Warren alleges the commonwealth had a choice to file against him or the organization, not both. However, the commonwealth chose both since there are numerous complaints of Warren’s involvement of wrongdoing of contributions and he himself made misrepresentations to consumers. She said the case against Warren is a way to get restitution for the alleged victims.
“There are hundreds of consumers who paid tens of thousands of dollars for an animal who didn’t do [what it was supposed to], sometimes did [and some] who never showed up,” Gotwals said. “SDWR is in bankruptcy [and these people are going to have to what?] Get in the line behind the IRS?”
Franzen said he wanted to go through case law mentioned during the hearing and would return a decision within a month. The case is currently set for a two week trial in October, followed by a week of hearings in January.