Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, announced Thursday that he will retire from the Virginia Senate as another casualty of a political redistricting process that is draining the General Assembly of its institutional memory.

Hanger, 74, announced that he would not move into an adjacent political district—even though he had represented half of it for years—to compete with Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, for the Republican nomination in the new 3rd Senate District.

He already had decided not to defend his seat in the 2nd Senate District after he was paired with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. The Virginia Supreme Court approved the new legislative map at the end of 2021 after a new independent redistricting commission failed to do the job it had been given under the newly amended state constitution.

Hanger’s decision will leave the Senate without most of its senior leaders from both parties. Six of the seven most senior senators are retiring. The senior remaining senator, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, faces a June 20 Democratic primary against Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake.

Hanger was a champion of moderation and bipartisanship in the chamber, having worked with Democrats and counterparts in the House of Delegates to overcome a long stalemate in 2018 over expanding Virginia’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. His pivotal role in expanding the program helped give health care coverage to an additional 735,000 Virginians, but it earned him the enmity of fellow Republicans who had blocked expansion of the program for six years.

“I struggled with this decision because lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership that is anticipated next year,” he said in an email announcement. “I went so far as to locate a house to purchase in SD3 but ultimately for personal, political and family reasons have decided not to move away from my current community.”

The flood of retirements—and potential political defeats—threatens to wash away more than half of the senior leaders on the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, which plays a central role in shaping the state budget and tax policy. Seven of the panel’s 16 members will retire, including Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax; Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City; and former President Pro Tempore Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.

Another former member, Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, now serves in Congress. Two others—Lucas and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville—face formidable primary challenges in June from other members of the assembly affected by redistricting. Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, also faces a primary challenge by Fairfax County School Board Representative Stella Pekarsky.

The upheaval comes as lawmakers prepare to adopt a new two-year budget in the 2024 legislative session.

Redistricting also has triggered a wave of departures in the 100-member House of Delegates, with 20 delegates retiring and 13 others running for seats in the Senate. The latest retirement came on Thursday, when Del. Will Wampler III, R-Washington County, said he would not seek re-election after being paired in the same House district as Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County.

For Hanger, the political challenge would have been to defeat Head, a more ideologically conservative lawmaker, in a new district that reaches almost to Roanoke. Head issued a statement on Thursday that saluted Hanger’s work over 36 years in the General Assembly—28 in the Senate and eight in the House of Delegates, and noted that “Emmett’s presence in the Senate will be missed.”

Head added, “I am humbled by the grassroots support we’ve built throughout the 3rd District and am ready to continue the fight for our shared conservative values in the Virginia Senate.”

He will face Democrat Jade Harris in the general election with a significant financial advantage. His campaign had raised $128,571 through the end of last year, with $100,000 in the bank. Fundraising for the first quarter of this year will be reported on April 17. Harris, a budding novelist and vice mayor of the town of Glasgow in Rockbridge County, lost a January special election for the House seat of Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who died of cancer Dec. 13. Campbell’s widow, Republican Ellen Campbell, easily won the seat. Harris has yet to report any financial contributions to her campaign, which she is basing on progressive political values, despite the Shenandoah Valley district’s conservative lean.

Hanger said in an interview on Thursday that the decision “was a tough one for me. I was planning to go ahead.”

He had arranged to buy a home in Waynesboro, which is part of both his current Senate District and the new one. The home, originally owned by one of his ancestors in the early 19th century, requires significant renovation, but he said he was preparing to rent an apartment while the work was under way.

“It was very doable,” Hanger said of his chances in the new district. “I felt very confident in winning.”

However, he added, “the politics were such that there would have been some pushback there.”

Ultimately, Hanger said he decided not to run while watching a basketball game on television with his wife, Sharon. She had supported his re-election bid, but he concluded, “This would be an imposition at this point in time.”

“I think it was absolutely the right thing for me to do,” he said.

In his announcement, Hanger also made clear that he did not want to leave his home in Mount Solon, in northern Augusta. “Where I have lived all my life, went to school, college, commanded a National Guard Infantry Company, my Church, my Ruritan Club, my business, where 6 of my 16 grandchildren live; in essence, ‘my community,’ are all in Senate District 2.”

He regrets that he won’t be able to pursue public policies that are important to him, including reform of state and local taxation, greater state support of local government services, and expansion of health care, especially for people with behavioral disabilities.

“I have an agenda that I can’t deliver on,” he said.

“I’m invested in the system,” Hanger added. “I want the system to work well for everyone, not just for Republicans and not just for Democrats, but for everyone.”